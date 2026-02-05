With the New York Knicks acquiring guard Jose Alvarado right before the trade deadline, he’ll prove to be a bigger piece than originally expected. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Miles McBride will undergo surgery on Friday for a core muscle injury, also known as a sports hernia, and could be sidelined until the playoffs.

Knicks’ Miles McBride to miss significant time

The 5th-year guard has missed the past five games due to “left ankle injury management,” and it’s clear the injury was more serious than initially expected. McBride has been a pivotal piece of the Knicks’ success this season, averaging career highs in points, three-point percentage and rebounds.

With McBride sidelined for the coming months, they will need significant contributions from their bench guards, including Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and newly acquired Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado will essentially replace McBride in the meantime

With the Knicks evaluating McBride’s injury over the past couple of days, New York has traded for a strong insurance policy in Alvarado. His scrappy defense, offensive facilitating and outside shooting will come at exactly the right time.

McBride’s point-of-attack defense and three-point shooting have been staples of the Knicks’ bench this season, and although New York hasn’t struggled with McBride sidelined, his impact will be missed.

The Knicks currently rank 22nd in bench scoring this season, and with arguably their most impactful 2nd unit scorer out for a significant time, New York’s grit will be tested now until the playoffs.