The New York Knicks have got their guy. On Thursday, just two hours before the trade deadline, they acquired guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans for Dalen Terry and two second round picks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Knicks acquire Jose Alvarado

Alvarado had been on the Knicks’ radar for a long time, and now the Queens native returns home to play for a team competing for a championship. The Knicks used Terry, who they acquired early Thursday morning in the deal that moved Guerschon Yabusele to the Bulls, to facilitate the deal for Alvarado.

Alvarado brings a defensive presence to the table, being an active pest on the perimeter. This season, he is averaging 7.9 points and shooting 36.3% from three-point range.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alvarado also provides a playmaking spark, something the Knicks needed off the bench. The veteran plays with heart and energy, and should be a major boost in their second unit.

The Knicks essentially turned Yabusele, who fell out of the rotation after an underwhelming season, into Alvarado, which is great use of their assets. New York now has a deep squad and could be set for the postseason, though they still could make a move to add in the frontcourt.

Alvarado will fill in for Miles McBride while he is out

New York is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, and now they add one of the best defensive guards in the league at a very cheap cost. The move comes as they received brutal injury news on Miles McBride, however.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, McBride is set to undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, commonly known as a sports hernia, and could be out until the playoffs. Alvarado will fill in the role that McBride played, hoping to provide the same impact.

Alvarado could make his Knicks debut on Friday, when New York looks to extend their winning streak to nine against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.