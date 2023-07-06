The Knicks nearly completed their Villanova super-squad

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2018, the New York Knicks had a golden opportunity to secure a promising Villanova star, Mikal Bridges. Unfortunately, this chance slipped through their fingers when the Phoenix Suns drafted Bridges.

Mikal Bridges’ NBA Journey and Career Progression

Bridges has enjoyed an excellent career to date, demonstrating significant growth over the past two seasons. Traded from the Suns to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022–23 campaign, he boasted an average of 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting .468 from the field and .382 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks narrowly missed out on the chance to assemble a future Villanova super team. However, it seems likely that Bridges will remain in Brooklyn as they build a team around him and his budding stardom.

“I thought I was going to go to New York at 9,” Bridges said via the Tidal League podcast . “I was excited though because I wanted to go to the Knicks, I wanted to be in New York, I’m like that’s lit – like, kind of close to home, but a little further out – and I love MSG, all my best games in college were there.”

Brooklyn Nets’ Roster Reconfiguration

The Nets have been in reset mode over the past two seasons, trading away star players Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. Despite their roster’s elite talent, the Nets have been unable to assemble a championship-contending run, prompting them to restructure and manage their massive contracts.

New York Knicks’ Current Outlook and Roster Potential

In contrast, the Knicks are well-positioned to leverage their championship window, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge. They have already added two more Villanova talents, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, to their roster.

While Bridges would undoubtedly complement the Knicks’ lineup, the Nets do not plan to trade him anytime soon, considering his significant value and the expected cost for a potential buyer. Consequently, the Knicks’ aspiration of assembling a Villanova super team, with Bridges as a pivotal component, remains a tantalizing “what if?” scenario.