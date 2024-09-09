The Knicks might have a top 6th Man of the Year candidate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks made several bold moves this offseason to get closer to breaking their 50-year championship drought. Part of their strategy includes moving two primary starters to the bench, creating one of the most formidable second units in the league.

In an ideal world, the Knicks would have both Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in rotational roles off the bench—and now, that’s exactly what they’ve achieved.

Josh Hart: A Potential Sixth Man of the Year as Well

Josh Hart could easily find himself in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year. Although Hart doesn’t provide the same scoring output as DiVincenzo, his energy, hustle, and defensive prowess are invaluable. If DiVincenzo can maintain his perimeter shooting and offensive aggression this season, his contributions could be key in pushing the Knicks toward a deep playoff run.

DiVincenzo’s Scoring and Defensive Impact

Donte DiVincenzo started 63 games last season across 81 appearances. He averaged 29.1 minutes, 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot .443 from the field and a career-high .401 from beyond the arc, even setting the Knicks’ franchise record for the most 3-pointers made in a single season.

After signing a four-year, $46.8 million deal in the 2023 offseason, DiVincenzo has proven to be a critical part of the Knicks’ plan. His ability to elevate the team with high-octane shooting and underrated defensive skills makes him a significant asset, especially considering his average annual salary of $11.7 million. When the Knicks need scoring off the bench, DiVincenzo will be the first name called.

A J.R. Smith-Like Catalyst Off the Knicks’ Bench

Much like J.R. Smith did for the Knicks in years past, DiVincenzo has the potential to be a spark plug off the bench. Not many teams in the NBA have the depth the Knicks possess, and DiVincenzo would likely be a starter on many other teams. His role on this Knicks team is pivotal: he’s ready to provide an offensive surge when called upon, and his ability to shoot and drive to the basket makes him an essential piece in the Knicks’ rotation.

Depth: A Solution to Previous Weaknesses

Last season, one of the Knicks’ biggest weaknesses was their lack of depth, especially when injuries struck. Against teams like the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks struggled due to the thinness of their roster. This offseason, the Knicks have made depth a priority, and with players like DiVincenzo and Hart anchoring the second unit, they now have the luxury of multiple starting-caliber players coming off the bench.

The Knicks have constructed a deep, balanced roster, setting the stage for a strong push through the playoffs and possibly beyond.