The Knicks may have a lowkey Summer League gem

The New York Knicks are preparing for the onset of the Summer League, with the roster officially unveiled this past Monday. Given their lack of first-round draft picks in recent years, the Knicks will primarily rely on second-round selections and undrafted talents to identify potential prospects.

Spotlight on Khalid Moore

One standout slated for considerable game time is Fordham star, Khalid Moore. The forward made his mark at Georgia Tech before transferring to Fordham for his final collegiate season.

Moore’s Collegiate Impact

At Fordham, Moore averaged 31.2 minutes per game, with an impressive stat line of 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. His shooting record was commendable, with a .486 field-goal percentage and a .351 three-point percentage. His strong presence around the basket demonstrated his physical prowess.

The 6’7″, 200-pound forward saw a significant increase in his offensive production during his last collegiate season. He’s now vying for a two-way contract, and given the Knicks’ need for a rangy wing, he could serve as an ideal reserve option off the bench.

Moore’s Potential and Development

Looking back at some of his most notable performances at Fordham, Moore scored 20 or more points in 11 games, including a remarkable 30-point performance against George Washington. With his veteran leadership skills and determined effort as a rebounder, there is substantial excitement around his potential growth.

Physically ready for the NBA and equipped with a high motor, Moore is a player to watch in the upcoming Summer League. The Knicks, eager to see his skills in action, will be closely monitoring his performance in this competitive environment.