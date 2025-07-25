The Knicks landed new $12 million big man for 3 critical reasons

The New York Knicks made a smart move by handing Guerschon Yabusele a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason.

The 28-year-old French big man is exactly the type of versatile player the Knicks have been searching for off the bench.

His ability to line up at the five, four, or even the three gives head coach Mike Brown valuable lineup flexibility.

Yabusele’s game brings mobility and power

Yabusele isn’t just a bruiser — his combination of mobility and strength creates mismatches against slower, traditional big men.

This past season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he appeared in 70 games, starting 43 on an otherwise disappointing roster.

He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an efficient .501 from the field and .380 from deep.

Those numbers highlight a big man who can stretch the floor and still dominate inside, a rare asset in today’s NBA.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Why Yabusele chose New York

During an appearance on the Roommates Show podcast this week, Yabusele shared why the Knicks were the perfect fit.

He mentioned the close travel for his family, the strong locker room chemistry, and the energy of Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ competitive core and championship aspirations were also a major draw, aligning with Yabusele’s career ambitions.

His decision feels like a natural step for a player looking to maximize both his impact and his visibility on a big stage.

A seamless fit in the Knicks’ rotation

Yabusele will play an important role behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, providing toughness and floor spacing.

His rebounding ability and defensive awareness should help stabilize the second unit, particularly when the starters rest.

The Knicks have struggled with frontcourt depth in past seasons, but Yabusele’s presence can alleviate that recurring issue.

Brown can now experiment with lineups that feature more shooting while maintaining physicality around the rim.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A player with untapped potential

Despite being 28, Yabusele still feels like an unfinished product, and the Knicks believe he can elevate his all-around game.

His shooting touch and growing confidence from beyond the arc could make him a dangerous weapon in the postseason.

For a team looking to elevate in a wide-open Eastern Conference, this signing could pay major dividends next spring.

Yabusele’s contract isn’t just about filling a bench role — it’s about adding a player with playoff-caliber upside.

The Knicks have built a roster designed to withstand long playoff series, and Yabusele’s skillset fits perfectly within that plan.

He gets the chance to compete for a title in New York while the Knicks gain a reliable big man with stretch ability.

It’s a win-win scenario, and if Yabusele continues to improve, this deal could look like a bargain by season’s end.