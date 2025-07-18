The Knicks know there’s an elite playmaker buried underneath 2nd round project

The New York Knicks are waiting to see if Tyler Kolek can translate his potential into something more consistent and meaningful.

Kolek, a former second-round pick, has shown flashes of high-level court vision, but the challenge is unlocking it regularly.

His rookie season offered limited exposure — just 41 appearances and 7.2 minutes per game, mostly in garbage-time scenarios.

He averaged 1.7 assists during that stretch but never quite cracked the rotation, stuck behind a veteran-laden second unit.

Despite his feel for the game, Kolek hasn’t yet carved out a clear identity or role within the Knicks’ system.

Summer League start was rocky, but game three changed the narrative

Kolek’s first two Summer League games were rough — poor shooting, forced passes, and a lack of rhythm plagued his early minutes.

He looked tense and overthinking his actions, a common hurdle for young guards trying to make a strong impression.

But in game three, something clicked — Kolek poured in 25 points and finally looked like the floor general he’s billed to be.

He played loose, confident, and aggressive — a version of Kolek that can earn meaningful developmental minutes in the future.

“I had to put that pressure aside,” Kolek told the New York Post. “It was unwarranted, the pressure.”

He added, “This is summer league, we’re out here having fun… you kind of just have to put that to the side and go out there and have fun.”

In Game 4 against the Pacers, Kolek was back to his inconsistent ways. He scored 14 points but missed all six of his 3-point attempts and turned the ball over five times.

However, he was electric in the final minutes, tying the game on a nasty step-back jumper and taking the lead (despite the loss) on a circus lefty-handed layup.

Kolek thrives when allowed to play free and instinctive

Kolek’s best moments come when the Knicks stop micromanaging and let him operate naturally — reading defenses and setting tempo.

When he’s free to improvise and push pace, his vision and creativity stand out in ways you can’t always teach.

Think of him like a jazz musician — structured systems can dull his edge, but with freedom, he improvises brilliantly.

In that third game, he wasn’t just reacting — he was dictating, something coaches and evaluators had been waiting to see.

Those traits are why the Knicks invested in him, even if his journey to rotation minutes is still a work in progress.

The Knicks must decide how Kolek fits into the future

This upcoming stretch is critical — not just for Kolek’s development, but also how the Knicks view him in a crowded backcourt.

Does he project as a long-term backup, a developmental stash, or simply a trade chip with upside?

The front office must weigh whether Kolek’s skill set can complement their current roster, especially with Jalen Brunson cemented as the lead.

If not, finding a team that can unlock Kolek with a more flexible system might ultimately benefit both sides.

Still, his breakout game is a reminder that patience can pay off — and that Kolek isn’t done rewriting his scouting report just yet.

“I was looking forward to Summer League all year,” he said. “Just grinding, working towards that… Take that next jump.”

That jump may have just begun, and now it’s on the Knicks to decide whether they’re building with him — or dealing him.



