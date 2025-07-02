The Knicks just stole an absolute weapon from the 76ers

The New York Knicks have quietly pulled off what could be one of their smartest offseason moves by landing Guerschon Yabusele.

It might not send shockwaves through the league, but sometimes the best additions are the ones that let you keep your house in order when the storms hit.

Yabusele’s skillset could be exactly what New York needs

Yabusele just wrapped up a solid season with the Philadelphia 76ers, playing 70 games and starting 43 of them.

Logging 27.1 minutes per contest, he averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting a clean .501 from the field.

Even more encouraging, he hit .380 from downtown, showing he can stretch the floor in a way most centers simply can’t.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His game mirrors Towns, which means fewer growing pains

Think of Yabusele almost like a poor man’s Karl-Anthony Towns — someone who can play a similar brand of basketball.

That consistency matters. It means the Knicks won’t have to overhaul the offensive scheme every time KAT takes a breather.

The offense can keep humming along, spacing the floor and letting Jalen Brunson cook off the dribble.

A contract that might end up being an absolute heist

The Knicks signed Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million deal — a price tag that already looks like daylight robbery for his upside.

In a market where bigs with far less versatility have fetched bigger paydays, getting a stretch center who can rebound, run the floor and shoot over 38% from three is remarkable.

It also keeps the Knicks flexible if they decide to move on from Mitchell Robinson or run smaller, more agile lineups.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Insurance for injuries and a spark off the bench

Let’s face it — New York fans have learned to brace for injuries to Robinson. That’s practically been an annual tradition.

Yabusele gives the Knicks someone who can step in and provide real minutes without completely disrupting the team’s flow.

His athleticism and willingness to pull the trigger from deep make him dangerous, and he’s capable of popping off for big scoring nights when needed.

A quietly crucial move as the Knicks aim higher

Front offices love moves like this because they fill gaps without splashing cold water on the cap sheet.

Yabusele’s style complements New York’s existing pieces beautifully, and his presence could be pivotal come playoff time when matchups tighten.