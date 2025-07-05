The Knicks just landed an absolute gem on a $12 million deal

The New York Knicks might’ve aimed for bigger names this offseason, but signing Guerschon Yabusele still feels like finding a rare gem.

It’s not every day you scoop up a 29-year-old forward with NBA and EuroLeague experience who fits your culture so perfectly.

His underdog mentality seems to mirror exactly what the Knicks have built under Leon Rose — tough, resilient and hungry.

Yabusele’s production shows he’s more than just depth

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele appeared in 70 games, starting 43 and averaging 27.1 minutes on the floor.

He posted 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting .501 from the field and .380 from beyond the arc.

His .593 effective field goal percentage was rock solid, and he even hit a career-high .725 at the charity stripe.

These aren’t empty numbers; they show a player who can slot in and immediately provide scoring, floor spacing and rebounding.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The perfect complement to Karl-Anthony Towns

Yabusele is unlikely to ever reach the star status of Karl-Anthony Towns, but he’s the type of piece that allows stars to thrive.

When Towns sits, Yabusele can maintain offensive pressure, helping the Knicks avoid those frustrating scoring droughts that killed them last postseason.

That’s exactly the insurance New York needed after relying far too heavily on their top five in crunch time.

A gritty style that fits the Knicks’ DNA

What might be most important is how Yabusele sees himself blending into the Knicks’ culture of hard-nosed basketball.

In an interview with SKWEEK, he shared exactly why he believed this was the right move, offering insight that fans will appreciate.

“I think the Knicks was a great decision because I feel like their team really match my DNA I would say to fight, to play hard, know to be the kind of like the underdogs to go and fight every night you know. What I like about the team is what they did also this season you know. It’s a couple of teams that we play against and I was looking at them like oh my god this team played good together you know like they’re a good team I can tell.”

It’s not every day you get a player openly praising a team’s chemistry and toughness while acknowledging how much he wants to be part of it.

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

A smart, affordable move by the Knicks’ front office

Securing Yabusele on a two-year, $12 million deal is an absolute win in today’s cap-strangled NBA.

While the Kings and Pistons were handing out $15 million annual salaries to questionable fits, the Knicks locked in a player who should give them legitimate minutes.

Yabusele’s ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions means he can share the court with Towns or spell him without forcing Mike Brown to overhaul the offense.

Building around a gritty core

When you combine Yabusele’s mindset with the Knicks’ established identity — tough defense, relentless effort and unselfish play — it feels like a match made in Madison Square Garden.

It’s also a subtle reminder that you don’t always need to swing for the fences.

Sometimes, adding the right complementary piece is more impactful than chasing a splashy name who disrupts your chemistry.