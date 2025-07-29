The Knicks just added 27 points per game to their league-worst bench

The New York Knicks had one glaring issue last season that no amount of hustle could cover — they had no bench scoring.

When Tom Thibodeau turned to his reserves, the energy often dropped, and so did the offensive production.

That’s why this offseason, the front office made a calculated shift, adding two legitimate threats in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Combined, the pair averaged over 27 points per game last year — a massive upgrade from New York’s anemic second unit.

Jordan Clarkson brings shot creation and spark plug energy

Clarkson is no stranger to high-scoring bench roles, having won Sixth Man of the Year and carved out a respected niche in the NBA.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points per game over just 37 appearances, limited by injury but still dangerous when healthy.

The Utah Jazz bought him out, opening the door for the Knicks to land him on a team-friendly veteran minimum contract.

For a team that ranked dead last in bench scoring at 21.7 points per game, Clarkson’s value cannot be overstated.

He offers self-creation, off-the-dribble scoring, and a veteran presence that can anchor a second unit during cold stretches.

Guerschon Yabusele gives the Knicks versatility and floor spacing

The addition of Guerschon Yabusele may have flown under the radar, but his impact could end up being even more important.

Yabusele appeared in 70 games last season and averaged 11 points over 27.1 minutes, showing flashes of stretch-big potential.

He shot 38% from three-point range, spacing the floor and giving the Knicks a new dimension when Karl-Anthony Towns sits.

More importantly, Yabusele isn’t just a shooter — he’s a physical defender and versatile enough to play multiple frontcourt roles.

According to Dunks & Threes, he ranked in the 84th percentile league-wide in offensive Estimated Plus-Minus last season.

That’s better than every Knicks player not named Jalen Brunson or Towns — and easily the best bench piece by that metric.

As Forbes wrote:

"Yabusele will step in and immediately become the Knicks' best sub… That ranks higher than any non-starter from last year's Knicks team."

Mike Brown’s rotation philosophy will finally unlock this group

Thibodeau’s reliance on his starters was notorious — few teams rode their top five harder than the Knicks last season.

That’s about to change with Mike Brown stepping in, known for deeper rotations and a more balanced approach to minutes.

By leaning into this revamped bench, the Knicks can preserve the legs of Brunson, Towns, and OG Anunoby across 82 games.

Clarkson and Yabusele now give Brown two highly capable scorers to stagger with the starters and stabilize second units.

And with more ball-handling and spacing in the mix, the Knicks’ offense won’t crumble the moment the stars hit the bench.

A massive shift in philosophy — and much-needed insurance

This bench overhaul isn’t just about stats — it’s about changing the way the Knicks manage games from tip to buzzer.

Last year, New York was one-dimensional when the starters rested, offering little punch or versatility off the pine.

Now, Clarkson can take over stretches with his isolation scoring, while Yabusele keeps defenders honest from the perimeter.

This is what sustainable contender depth looks like — not a luxury, but a necessity for a long and grinding season.

In many ways, the Knicks finally plugged the leak that had been draining them all year — and they did it affordably.