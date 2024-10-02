The Knicks have their superstar core locked in for the next 4 seasons

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

In just a little over a season, the New York Knicks have built a core that can compete for a title not just this season, but for the next several seasons. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and newcomer Karl-Anthony Towns are all under contract through at least the 2026-27 season, and New York is hopeful to ink Mikal Bridges to a long-term extension soon as well.

The Knicks have a championship window spanning the next 4 years

“I see no reason why the Knicks couldn’t keep Brunson, KAT, Bridges, OG and Hart together for four years,” CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn posted on X. “They’re basically positioned to go for it while those guys are in their primes, then re-evaluate what makes sense thereafter in the summer of 2028.”

The trade to acquire Towns was the biggest indication that New York is going all-in to bring a title to a fanbase that has been longing for it. They parted ways with Julius Randle, a guy who had been with the franchise for five years and is the reason why they are in this position, for the betterment of the team.

The Knicks are a brand new team compared to a year ago

In one calendar year, the Knicks have now completely changed the identity of the roster. What was once a team viewed as a squad that used its depth to its advantage, the Knicks have now loaded their starting five with some of the best players at their positions, all with Brunson leading the charge as he continues to blossom into a superstar.

The Knicks are a very expensive team, with three players currently on nine-figure deals and Bridges likely to be the fourth very soon. However, the historic pay cut that Brunson signed on to this offseason prevents them from overlapping the second apron, meaning that they can continue to be competitive in both the trade and free agent markets.

The Knicks could have the best starting 5 in the league

New York had a clear goal in mind this offseason: create a lineup that can beat the Boston Celtics. They have a similar structure to Boston’s starting five, consisting of two All-Stars and elite role players who excel on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks’ new starting five is potentially the best in the league given that each player is in the prime of their careers and has a track record of success. Brunson and Towns have made a conference finals appearance in their careers, Bridges has played in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, Anunoby has plenty of playoff experience with the Toronto Raptors, and Hart won an NCAA championship with Brunson on the Villanova Wildcats in 2016.

The lineup the Knicks have is well-equipped to make a championship run, and unlike a lot of teams that make multiple win-now moves in the same offseason, they will have multiple chances to snap the half-a-century-long title drought with this new core they have formed.