Knicks send draft picks and players to Hornets to complete Karl-Anthony Towns trade

The New York Knicks faced significant salary complications in acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, largely due to his massive contract. Towns is entering the first year of a four-year, $220.4 million designated veteran extension. His salary for the upcoming season will carry a $49.2 million cap hit, escalating to a player option in 2027–28 worth $61 million.

A Blockbuster Trade to Land Towns

The Knicks took a bold step by pulling off a blockbuster trade, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota to close the deal. However, there was still a salary imbalance, as the incoming contracts exceeded the outgoing ones. To make the trade work, the Knicks had to navigate the NBA’s salary cap rules.

Knicks Add Extra Pieces to Finalize the Deal

To balance the salary equation, the Knicks reportedly sent two second-round picks and three players—DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown, and Dwayne Washington Jr.—to finalize the trade via Sham Charania of The Athletic.

Jeffries, Brown, and Washington carry cap hits of $2.4 million, $2.2 million, and $2.1 million, respectively, accumulating to about $6.7 million in outgoing salary. This was crucial in helping the Knicks stay within the salary cap limits while acquiring Towns.

Charlotte Hornets’ Role in the Deal

The Charlotte Hornets played a vital role in facilitating the trade by taking on the contracts of the three Knicks players. In return, the Hornets received a couple of second-round picks from New York. This move helped New York execute the deal while also positioning Charlotte to make potential trades in the future.

The trade also included an additional second-round pick from Minnesota, which will be sent to the Hornets as part of the agreement.

The Knicks’ Championship Window

This move demonstrates that the Knicks are focused on capitalizing on their championship window, aiming to end a 50-year title drought. Adding Towns to the roster significantly boosts their chances of competing at the highest level in the NBA.

James Nnaji’s Addition

As part of the deal, the Knicks received James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, from Charlotte. Nnaji is currently playing with Girona on loan from Barcelona in Spain’s Liga ACB. He is on a developmental path with potential to reach the NBA in the future, but the Knicks are likely to allow him to continue his progress overseas for the time being.

Final Thoughts

While the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns presented significant salary hurdles, the Knicks successfully navigated the complications to bring in a high-impact player. The deal required additional draft picks and players to make it work, but the Knicks are clearly all-in on competing for a championship now. With Towns on board, the team has positioned itself for a stronger playoff run, aiming to break their decades-long title drought.