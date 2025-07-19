The Knicks have an unexpected Summer League star emerging

The New York Knicks entered Summer League expecting second-round pick Tyler Kolek to command the attention and guide the offense.

But instead, it’s 24-year-old forward MarJon Beauchamp who’s stepping into the spotlight and delivering with confidence and edge.

Signed to showcase his skillset and prove he belongs on a competitive roster, Beauchamp has exceeded early expectations in Las Vegas.

Though cracking the Knicks’ regular season rotation remains a long shot, his performance has made that conversation a little more interesting.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Beauchamp’s NBA production has been limited, but he’s turning heads

Beauchamp has logged 135 NBA games, mostly in reserve roles, averaging just 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The numbers don’t tell much of a story — he’s been more of a developmental piece than a nightly contributor.

But Summer League is about proving progress, and Beauchamp has used the opportunity to flash meaningful improvements.

He’s showing more confidence in his shot, sharper decision-making, and a willingness to compete on both ends of the court.

That growth is starting to jump off the page, especially with the way he’s responded against legitimate competition.

Scoring outbursts show his offensive upside is real

In a recent 91–88 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Beauchamp erupted for 28 points on 10–16 shooting from the floor.

He also hit six of 11 three-point attempts, displaying a smooth release and the kind of rhythm that earns roster spots.

The scoring wasn’t just volume-based — it came in the flow of the offense, and many of the looks were well-earned.

Two nights later, he followed that up with 25 points in a 97–93 win over the Brooklyn Nets, adding five boards and two steals.

Despite shooting 2–9 from beyond the arc in that game, he still got to the line nine times and hit every free throw.

Confidence and motor could earn him a second chance

Beauchamp isn’t just scoring — he’s defending with urgency, crashing the glass, and pushing in transition with a purpose.

What’s been most encouraging is his motor, which hasn’t faded across games despite the physical toll of back-to-backs.

He looks like a player fighting for a second chance, fully aware this may be one of his last real NBA auditions.

And if you’re the Knicks, that’s exactly the kind of mentality you want to see from your fringe players in July.

It’s hard not to root for a guy who clearly understands the assignment and shows up ready to make every possession count.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Knicks still have roster depth, but Beauchamp is making things interesting

With a crowded forward group already in place, Beauchamp faces an uphill battle to make the 15-man roster out of camp.

Still, the Knicks could look at him as a two-way contract option or stash him in Westchester as insurance depth.

His Summer League performance likely won’t catapult him into the regular-season rotation, but it may open another door elsewhere.

At the very least, Beauchamp has reminded scouts that he’s more than just a body — he’s a player still developing with purpose.