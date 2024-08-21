The Knicks have a perfect long-term strategy at center

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have been proactive this offseason, searching for center support alongside Mitchell Robinson. Robinson, a 26-year-old big man prone to injuries, played only 31 games last season and has featured in 70 or more games just once in his career.

Knicks Seek Center Support for Injury-Prone Mitchell Robinson

Given Robinson’s injury history, the team cannot rely solely on him to stay healthy. Finding another starting-level center has been and will continue to be a priority. However, the front office has developed a solid plan as training camp approaches and the regular season begins in late October.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Strategic Moves: Achiuwa and Randle as Key Rotational Pieces

Over the past few months, the Knicks have thoroughly researched potential center options, considering multiple trades and assessing the price tags for impact players. They recently signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal and view Julius Randle as a rotational center for the second unit, in addition to his usual power-forward duties.

Patience and Caution: The Knicks’ Long-Term Strategy

The Knicks have operated with caution in recent years, a strategy that has served them well. They avoided the costly Donovan Mitchell trade and contract, instead securing Jalen Brunson, positioning themselves to compete for a championship in the coming years. This patient, long-term approach seems to be the right choice.

Potential Midseason Acquisition: Clint Capela

The Knicks could look to acquire a veteran like Clint Capela at the trade deadline this season. Currently, Capela has a $22.2 million salary hit for the upcoming year, a price tag the Knicks can’t afford right now.

However, if they wait until midseason, they could negotiate a deal where Atlanta covers most of his salary in exchange for draft picks or player value. Capela, who has averaged double-digit rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons, would be a valuable asset for the Knicks, both defensively and offensively. Last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks with a .571 field-goal percentage.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Benefits of Waiting: Health and Financial Flexibility

Capela is a seasoned veteran who could make an immediate impact, supporting the Knicks during the regular season and into the playoffs. By waiting, the Knicks can drive down the price and ensure that their acquisition is healthy, avoiding the risk of an early move that could result in a costly injury.

In the meantime, the Knicks can manage the first portion of the season with Precious Achiuwa and Julius Randle easing the pressure on Robinson. Additionally, Jericho Sims, who received a fully guaranteed contract, will also play a role in supporting the center position.