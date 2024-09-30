The Knicks have a brand new No. 2 scorer after blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks’ blockbuster trade to acquire former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was a league-shifting move that boosts their title odds for the 2024-25. It also filled a major need for New York, as they severely lacked center depth with Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure and Mitchell Robinson’s injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a massive addition for the Knicks, but it comes at a big cost

But most importantly, the trade gave them a complementary second option to play alongside superstar Jalen Brunson. It didn’t come at an inexpensive cost, as fellow All-Star Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo were shipped off to Minnesota in order to bring Towns to the Big Apple.

Losing Randle will take time to process both for the players and the fans. The three-time All-Star was responsible for getting the Knicks out of its dark days and back into the competitive realm, and he seemed to be forming good on-court chemistry with Brunson.

Last season, Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists in 46 games but had his season cut short after suffering a dislocated shoulder that later required surgery. Heading into a contract year fresh off of a major injury and a revamped roster around him, the Knicks likely took those factors into account when thinking about his future with the organization.

The Knicks properly replaced Randle with another All-Star

However, the Knicks deserve credit for properly replacing Randle with a player in the same tier of talent as him in Towns. The seven-footer was also an All-Star last season and shot 41.6% from three-point range, which was the second-best among centers. In addition, Towns was able to help lead the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since the Kevin Garnett days, and he is set up to bring more of that success over to New York.

Towns may even be a better fit alongside Brunson. While Randle is a fantastic player in his own regard, he is more ball-dominant than Towns, often creating his looks through the post. Towns, on the other hand, is exceptional in the pick-and-pop game while also being able to create his own shot when tasked with doing so.

Having a secondary option that excels off the ball will allow Brunson to take charge of the offense. Rather than have Randle and Brunson compete for possessions and shot opportunities, Brunson can now gain control of the offense and create looks for not only himself but for his teammates as well.

Towns makes the Knicks a better matchup with the Celtics

Towns also allows the Knicks to run a five-out offense, which would also create a stronger matchup with the Boston Celtics. The Knicks’ projected starting five has the perfect combination of high-level scoring from every spot of the court as well as lockdown defense on the wings, making them possibly just as feared as the defending champions.

Ultimately, it might take some time for the Knicks to form chemistry with one another given the new look to the team. However, when they are all on the same page, they will be very tough for opposing teams to stop.