Knicks’ Josh Hart offers glowing review of Karl-Anthony Towns’ impact

Though the Karl-Anthony Towns trade is not complete yet, that hasn’t stopped some of the players on the New York Knicks from talking about what the seven-foot shooting big man brings to the table.

Knicks’ Josh Hart praises Karl-Anthony Towns’ play style

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After forward Josh Hart jokingly pretended to not know about the trade that saw Towns come to the Big Apple and Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo head to Minnesota, he praised Towns’ playstyle and acknowledged it as a great fit to a team with title aspirations.

“KAT’s an amazing player, a guy who will space the floor, knock down shots. …It allows the spacing to be — court is going to be wide open, the rim is going to be there,” Hart said (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Post).

Towns could transform the Knicks offense

Towns gives the Knicks something they have been desperately hoping would fall in their lap: a center with the ability to stretch the floor. The four-time All-Star shot 41.6% from three-point range last season and averaged 21.8 points per game.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His efforts were instrumental in the Timberwolves’ trip to the Western Conference Finals, the first time the franchise has reached that stage of the playoffs in over two decades. Now, he will look to try to bring that same level of success over to the Knicks.

New York has made several changes to the roster this summer. Along with Towns, they brought in Mikal Bridges via trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Clearly, they are going all-in to try to snap the half-a-century-long title drought, and this may be their best chance at doing so following the major acquisitions.