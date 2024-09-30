Knicks’ Jalen Brunson fires back on Donte DiVincenzo’s departure in blockbuster trade

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This past Friday, the New York Knicks executed a blockbuster trade, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The front office clearly recognized a major need at center, bringing in Towns, an elite offensive presence at the position. However, the Knicks lost two key contributors in the process, including one of the NBA’s top three-point shooters.

DiVincenzo’s Impact on the Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo set the Knicks’ record for three-pointers made in a single season last year, averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting .443 from the field and .401 from beyond the arc over 81 appearances. DiVincenzo had solidified himself as a key component of the Knicks’ offense, but his defensive struggles and the team’s growing belief in younger talent ultimately led to his departure.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miles McBride Set to Step Up

The Knicks seem confident in Miles McBride’s ability to fill DiVincenzo’s role. McBride, who signed a three-year, $13 million deal, offers superior defensive value and posted a better three-point shooting percentage last season, though on less volume. This made the decision to move DiVincenzo a bit easier, given the team’s desire to strengthen its roster while staying under financial constraints.

Randle’s Departure and the Knicks’ Future

Alongside DiVincenzo, the Knicks also parted ways with Julius Randle, a key contributor over the past few seasons. Randle was likely heading into the final year of his contract with a player option for the 2025–26 season that he was expected to decline. Although his departure leaves a void in scoring and leadership, the addition of Towns addresses the Knicks’ need for a dynamic center.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brunson’s Reaction to the Trade

One of the more emotional elements of the trade was Jalen Brunson losing one of his closest friends and teammates. Brunson and DiVincenzo shared a special bond that went beyond the court, as DiVincenzo was a groomsman at Brunson’s wedding. Brunson, coming off one of the best seasons in Knicks history, spoke openly about the trade, as reported by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post: “He was the groomsman at my wedding. That should tell you all you need to know.”

Knicks Building Around Brunson

Brunson has emerged as the Knicks’ superstar point guard, having averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists while shooting .479 from the field last season, placing 5th in MVP voting. His importance to the team is undeniable, and while the loss of DiVincenzo is difficult, the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns and the earlier addition of Mikal Bridges should provide Brunson with the support he needs to lead the Knicks deep into the playoffs.

The Knicks may have parted with valuable pieces, but they have gained a young superstar in Towns, who fills a critical need at center and can help elevate the team to championship contention.