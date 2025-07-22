The Knicks have 3 rookie battling for the final roster spot

The New York Knicks have one rookie-scale slot left before hitting the second apron, and three names remain firmly in the conversation.

With Summer League now complete, evaluations are wrapping up — and the decision likely comes down to upside versus immediate contribution.

Mohamed Diawara, Kevin McCullar, and Dink Pate each made compelling cases in Las Vegas with different strengths worth weighing carefully.

The Knicks are walking a tightrope between maximizing potential and rounding out the roster with someone who can help right away.

Dink Pate flashed upside with strong finale performance

Dink Pate made his final Summer League impression count, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards.

The 19-year-old also chipped in two blocks and hit 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, flashing his athleticism and shot-making potential.

Pate averaged 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the summer, often looking like the most naturally gifted athlete on the court.

His long frame and smooth movement give him an edge in transition, and he showed glimpses of defensive switchability on the wing.

At just 19, Pate still needs refinement — but the physical tools are hard to ignore and could be molded over time.

Mohamed Diawara shows off high motor and raw playmaking

Diawara, the Knicks’ second-round pick, played with noticeable energy and brought versatility on both ends of the floor this summer.

What stood out most was his constant movement and court awareness, especially when making plays out of the high post or in transition.

He isn’t a finished product, but his ability to impact the game with hustle and feel makes him an intriguing developmental piece.

Diawara’s passing vision, particularly in tight spaces, gave the Knicks’ offense added rhythm during stretches of the Summer League.

Physically, he projects as a flexible forward who could eventually guard multiple positions and contribute in several rotational roles.

Kevin McCullar made the strongest scoring case

Kevin McCullar, despite being older than the other two candidates, looked like the most polished offensive threat in Las Vegas.

He scored 20 or more points in two separate games, displaying excellent footwork, confident pull-up shooting, and efficient finishing.

After missing most of last season with an injury, McCullar viewed this summer as his true rookie showcase — and played like it.

He brought maturity and calm to the floor, and his experience translated into smart decisions and good positioning on both ends.

The challenge is whether his age and lower upside limit his long-term value compared to Pate or Diawara.

Which direction will the Knicks go?

This decision may ultimately come down to whether the Knicks prioritize short-term readiness or want to take a flier on long-term potential.

Pate has the most upside, Diawara offers utility and motor, and McCullar brings the polish — but there’s only one rookie deal left.

With one minimum contract slot still available too, the Knicks have some flexibility, but the clock is ticking on final roster moves.

Whoever earns that final rookie spot won’t just be a camp body — they’ll be someone the Knicks plan to invest in.