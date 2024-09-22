The Knicks have 2 massive rivals to fend off next season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks may have significantly improved after acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and extending OG Anunoby, not to mention bolstering their depth by moving Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart to the bench.

However, they still face two major Eastern Conference rivals: the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics just cruised to an NBA Finals victory and are aiming to repeat with a dynamic core that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics’ Dominant Core

Jayson Tatum is coming off a stellar season, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over 35.7 minutes per game. Known as one of the league’s iron men, his elite skillset is complemented by Jaylen Brown, another high-caliber player. Together, they form one of the most formidable duos in the NBA. For the Knicks to contend with them, they will need an unparalleled defensive effort, which is exactly what they added with Bridges and Anunoby patrolling the wings.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 76ers’ Threat with Embiid and George

On the other side of the equation, the Philadelphia 76ers made big moves by adding Paul George during the offseason and securing Joel Embiid with a three-year, $193 million deal. Embiid, despite dealing with injuries, averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists last season, shooting .529 from the field in 39 games.

In the playoffs, despite an eye issue and other injuries that affected his performance, Embiid still managed to average 33 points per game. With a core trio that includes Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George, Philadelphia poses a significant threat to the rest of the NBA. However, they lack the depth that the Knicks now possess.

Knicks’ Depth is Key

The Knicks are ready to compete with the league’s elite, boasting an embarrassment of riches on their bench. Having an elite three-point shooter like Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench, along with one of the best rebounding small forwards and energizers in Josh Hart, provides the Knicks with substantial value.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the Knicks have valuable role players like Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and recent additions Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris Sr. This depth is critical for making a deep playoff push and allows the Knicks to withstand injuries or inconsistencies over the course of a grueling season.

Following the Celtics’ Winning Formula

The Boston Celtics are built to withstand adversity, and the Knicks have seemingly followed that blueprint by constructing a roster deep with talent. With a healthy roster and their newfound defensive prowess, the Knicks are poised to challenge the Eastern Conference elite. Their success will hinge on maintaining consistency and staying healthy when the playoffs roll around next season.