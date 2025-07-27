The Knicks got a $100 million discount and it’s changing everything

The New York Knicks are on the verge of locking in one of the most dangerous cores in the NBA for the foreseeable future.

Mikal Bridges is now eligible for a four-year, $156.2 million contract extension that could keep him in New York long term.

But the only reason they even have that financial flexibility is because of Jalen Brunson’s loyalty and vision for something bigger.

Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million deal, turning down nearly $113 million by not waiting for a richer free agency offer.

That kind of selflessness doesn’t just open cap space — it sets a tone, creating the foundation for a championship-caliber culture.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brunson’s discount gave the Knicks a real shot at something special

Without Brunson’s team-friendly contract, Mikal Bridges would’ve been far harder to retain once his current deal runs out.

Bridges is entering the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract and has become one of the NBA’s elite two-way wings.

The Knicks acquired him to round out a starting five that suddenly looks like a legitimate title contender on paper.

With Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns in the fold, New York’s championship window is just opening.

Few teams can match that core, especially with the Eastern Conference reeling from key injuries and aging rosters.

Reinforcements are already helping strengthen the title push

The Knicks didn’t just stop at the starting five — they added critical depth with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Clarkson offers scoring and shot creation off the bench, while Yabusele provides versatility and physicality in the frontcourt.

The organization clearly believes this roster has the firepower to make a deep playoff run — and maybe even win it all.

What’s more encouraging is that these additions didn’t require breaking the bank or gutting future flexibility.

That balance — star power up top, and capable depth behind — is something Knicks fans haven’t seen in decades.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Bridges extension feels like the final piece of the puzzle

Extending Mikal Bridges would lock in a four-man core that complements each other’s strengths without overlapping roles.

He’s a defensive stopper who can shoot the three, cut without the ball, and guard the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

In today’s NBA, those guys don’t grow on trees — and they definitely don’t come cheap when they hit free agency.

That’s what makes locking him up early so important, especially while Brunson is still on his discounted deal.

The Knicks are threading a financial needle, and they’ve done it as well as any front office in recent memory.

Knicks have the culture, cap, and chemistry to contend for years

The Jalen Brunson discount was more than a contract — it was a belief in the vision and people around him.

Now, the Knicks have the pieces to dream big and the payroll flexibility to keep those dreams alive beyond just one season.

With Mikal Bridges potentially signing long term, New York may finally have the kind of staying power fans have waited decades for.