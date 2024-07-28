The Knicks dodged the worst possible trade

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have made excellent moves over the past few off-seasons, reinforcing the roster and adding star-caliber talent to the equation. Signing Jalen Brunson was a franchise-altering move, but their latest acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and extending OG Anunoby are two essential pieces to the puzzle. The front office has adeptly avoided more questionable deals.

Knicks’ Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen Team

It was only a year ago that the Knicks were linked to Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, an injury-prone guard whose performance has declined over recent seasons. LaVine played just 25 games this year at 28 years old, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He shot 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. The Knicks get more value from Donte DiVincenzo at a fraction of the cost.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls were once asking for significant draft capital, but now they’re willing to offload him for virtually nothing. He has a $43 million cap hit this upcoming season at 29 years old and a $46 million cap hit during the 2025–26 season. Additionally, he has a $49 million player option in 2026, making it one of the worst contracts on the trade block.

Focused Team Chemistry

There is simply no need for a player like LaVine on a Knicks team that relies heavily on chemistry and newfound health. Bridges is extremely durable, and the Knicks have built great depth. LaVine and his deteriorating numbers don’t make sense now for New York and didn’t make sense before. He’s one of many trades they have considered over the years but elected to avoid.

Exploring New Opportunities

The most recent rumor involves Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves may have to offload his high price tag, but he would command serious volume on offense, something the Knicks don’t necessarily need at the moment. They will be trying to spread the shots around enough between Anunoby, Bridges, Brunson, and Julius Randle, let alone their rotation pieces.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Future Moves

The team is still eyeing a few key reinforcements, considering Precious Achiuwa on an extension and a high-priced center they can acquire via trade. Clint Capela makes perfect sense, considering he’s in a contract year and averages double-digit rebounds per game.

More moves are on the way for New York, but they are remaining patient, waiting for the right opportunity to strike, which has served them well in recent memory.