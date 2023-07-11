The Knicks could still make a run at MVP big-man

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in action during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In an ideal scenario, the New York Knicks would secure a third superstar to accompany the dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. This addition would considerably alleviate the pressure on Brunson and Randle, particularly during high-stakes postseason matches where the opposition often targets Brunson.

Brunson’s Crucial Role and Embiid’s Potential Contribution

Brunson’s significant contribution to the Knicks is undeniable, especially with his consistent performance in the point guard role. The potential addition of Joel Embiid from a potential trade could result in one of the most formidable trios in the league. However, such a trade would require the Knicks to offer a substantial return package.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently facing challenges with limited draft capital and the threat of losing one of their key players, James Harden, who has expressed a desire to join the Los Angeles Clippers. This situation leaves Embiid in a challenging spot, with the risk of losing one of the league’s most impactful players in Harden.

Embiid’s disappointment with Harden’s desire to leave has sparked speculation of his own potential departure. With the 76ers under new management with head coach Nick Nurse and limited capital for team improvement, Embiid’s chances of securing a championship with the 76ers seem slim.

Embiid: The Key to the Knicks’ Championship Ambitions?

The Knicks currently have an opportunity to boost their roster and increase their championship prospects. Acquiring Embiid would undeniably be a significant coup, giving them an edge in the competition.

Embiid, fresh off an exceptional season with a career-best average of 33.1 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks, would be a valuable asset for the Knicks. His field statistics, including a .548 field goal percentage, .330 three-point percentage, and .573 effective field goal percentage, further underline his credentials as one of the best defensive and offensive players in the game.

The Contract Conundrum and Trade Prospects

However, any discussions about Embiid’s potential move must consider his hefty contract, which includes a $47.6 million salary hit for the 2023-24 season. The Knicks might need to consider trading one of their high-cost players, possibly RJ Barrett, as part of the deal.

Although the team could consider trading Randle, who has a comparable salary to RJ — the 76ers might prefer to accumulate younger talent for a future rebuild if they decide to part ways with Embiid.

While this remains hypothetical, Embiid’s public expression of disappointment certainly adds weight to the discussion. A departure isn’t out of the question, and with a host of assets at their disposal, the Knicks could make a serious bid for the superstar center.