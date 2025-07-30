The Knicks could still be waiting for superstar forward to become available

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to offer Mikal Bridges a four-year, $156 million extension—but haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

According to SNY, this delay might be more strategic than financial, as the front office keeps an eye on a bigger target.

That target is none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could eventually seek a new home after years of carrying the Bucks.

Giannis signed a three-year, $186 million extension with a player option in 2027–28, leaving his long-term status up in the air.

Despite being under contract, he still holds all the leverage and could force a move if the Bucks fall short again.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why the Knicks make sense as a destination for Giannis

New York now has the kind of established core that would actually entice a superstar like Giannis to consider a change.

Unlike in past years, the Knicks have cap flexibility, draft capital, and an already competitive roster in place.

Adding a player like Antetokounmpo would immediately elevate them into championship favorites in a crowded Eastern Conference, but a window to capitalize.

He finished third in MVP voting last season while averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 60.1% shooting.

There’s zero drop-off in his game—he remains firmly in his prime and would fit seamlessly into the Knicks’ defensive identity.

Mikal Bridges is key, but flexibility might be more important

Bridges has already embraced his role as a foundational piece and is due for a long-term commitment from the Knicks.

The proposed $156 million extension reflects how much the front office values his contributions on both ends of the court.

But in today’s NBA, flexibility is currency—and the Knicks may be using this moment to keep their options wide open.

Committing to Bridges now would make any future blockbuster deal harder to structure without gutting other key parts of the team.

If Giannis were to signal interest, every contract on the books would come under financial and strategic scrutiny.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Could Giannis finally consider leaving Milwaukee?

The Bucks haven’t been nearly as dominant as they once were, and their window seems to be narrowing despite the talent.

Playoff exits and lack of roster improvement could push Giannis to rethink his loyalty to a franchise stuck in neutral.

New York offers him not just a fresh start but a megaphone—a market where every move would carry weight and legacy potential.

If Antetokounmpo wants to expand his brand, contend consistently, and have a real shot at multiple titles, the Knicks offer all three.

The front office is clearly thinking long-term, and waiting on Bridges could be part of a calculated play for that possibility.

Risk vs. reward as the Knicks play the long game

This isn’t a guarantee—it’s a gamble—but one that could swing the trajectory of the franchise for the next decade.

If Giannis stays put, the Knicks can still extend Bridges and maintain a strong roster with real playoff potential.

But if he becomes available, having the financial and roster flexibility to act quickly could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The Knicks have waited years to be in this position—and now, patience might be their greatest asset.