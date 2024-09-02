The Knicks could go blockbuster with star 3rd-year center

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In an interesting turn of events, the Detroit Pistons ended up landing promising center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Initially, his draft rights were traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the New York Knicks, but he ultimately landed with the Pistons.

Knicks’ Need for a Long-Term Center

The Knicks traded Duren’s rights to create cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, netting three first-round picks in the process. However, they are now searching for a long-term solution at center alongside Mitchell Robinson, and Duren’s services would be highly valuable at this point.

The Pistons, meanwhile, do not project to be a competitive team in the near future. With their recent extension of Cade Cunningham, they may look to accelerate their rebuilding process. The Knicks are actively seeking a new center, and if they could orchestrate a blockbuster deal to acquire Duren, it would greatly enhance their roster. In such a scenario, the Knicks might be willing to part with a solid player, potentially a shooter like Miles McBride.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Duren’s Strong Performance and Potential

Duren, 20, is coming off his second professional season, where he averaged 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot .619 from the field over 61 games. He has played at least 61 games in each of his first two seasons and has shown tremendous skill on the boards this past year. Acquiring Duren would provide the Knicks with a cost-controlled asset at center, as he is under contract for the next two years.

The Pistons have picked up his club option at $4.5 million for this season and have a $6.5 million option for the 2025–26 campaign, by which time Duren will still be just 22 years old. Robinson’s deal expires right around when Duren becomes a free agent, allowing the Knicks to potentially allocate that money directly to retaining Duren.

Potential Trade Scenario for Duren

Having a combination of Duren and Robinson would be elite, given their defensive and rebounding strengths. They could split playing time evenly at 24 minutes each, keeping both healthy and impactful throughout the season.

Fadeaway World recently proposed a significant trade to bring Duren to the Knicks. The proposed deal includes:

Detroit Pistons Receive: Miles McBride, 2025 First-Round Pick (DET), 2025 Second-Round Pick (BOS/MEM), 2026 Second-Round Pick (NYK), 2026 Second-Round Pick (GSW), 2027 Second-Round Pick (MIN)

The Knicks are well-stocked with second-round picks (despite giving away a 2025 2nd rounder for Bridges), so offloading several in this trade makes sense. While McBride is a valuable player, his playing time is expected to decrease following the additions of Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne, and Tyler Kolek. McBride is known for his defensive skills and shooting ability, but the Knicks have a crowded roster. Acquiring a center with Duren’s potential would be a straightforward decision.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Preparing for Future Contingencies

With Robinson playing only 31 games last season and often being a health liability, the Knicks need to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Duren would be able to step in as a primary starter immediately if necessary and also serve as a long-term succession plan. Currently, the team plans to rely on Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims as primary backup centers. However, this is risky since they need Randle at power forward, and the alternatives aren’t high-end options.

Achiuwa is a solid defender but lacks size, making him more suitable as a rotational piece than a starter against playoff-caliber opponents. Recently, the Knicks have been linked to other center options like Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Clint Capela as a potential trade acquisition in a contract year. The front office is exploring all options, but they are taking a long-term approach, waiting for the right player to become available.