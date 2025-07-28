The Knicks could end up trading $13 million big man on expiring deal

The New York Knicks are entering the season with a frontcourt logjam and one difficult question: what do they do with Mitchell Robinson?

For years, Robinson was viewed as the team’s rim-protecting anchor, a throwback big with elite rebounding and defensive instincts.

But after yet another injury-plagued season, the patience might be running out — and his role may be disappearing altogether.

Robinson’s impact has dwindled with injuries

Last year, Mitchell Robinson played just 17 regular season games and struggled to regain rhythm after returning in the playoffs.

He averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and shot 66.1% from the field, still showing efficiency in limited opportunities.

His defense remains great when healthy, but the key phrase is “when healthy” — and that’s becoming less reliable over time.

By the time the postseason rolled around, Robinson’s stamina was clearly compromised, affecting his movement and team chemistry.

He wasn’t the same rim protector or vertical threat, and it left the Knicks scrambling to plug holes on both ends.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Towns at center could reshape the Knicks’ lineup

If the Knicks are serious about leaning into offensive firepower, Karl-Anthony Towns may need to be their full-time center.

According to Tom Rende of Forbes, that specific alignment produced one of the league’s best offenses in the first half of last season.

“The best lineup configuration for the Knicks is to have Karl-Anthony Towns at the center position,” Rende wrote this week.

He added, “New York had the 2nd best offensive rating in the NBA over the first 41 games last season with Towns only playing the center position.”

The Knicks failed to maximize Towns late in the year, especially when non-centers were tasked with guarding him in mismatches.

New head coach Mike Brown may now be asked to fully commit to Towns at the five and build around his offensive versatility.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robinson’s contract is movable if the Knicks explore trades

Robinson is owed $13 million next season, which isn’t a massive hit, but becomes costly for a bench-caliber big man.

He no longer fits as a starter in a system that runs through Towns and prioritizes spacing and three-level scoring.

With Guerschon Yabusele now in the mix, the Knicks added another physical presence who can help on the boards and stretch the floor.

That gives the front office more flexibility — and possibly more motivation — to shop Robinson while he’s still relatively healthy.

He has value around the league, particularly for teams that need rim protection without a massive financial commitment.

The risk of keeping Robinson is growing

There’s no denying Mitchell Robinson’s upside when he’s right, but betting on his health again feels like chasing a ghost.

The Knicks have built a deep, flexible roster that doesn’t require him to anchor the paint anymore — not like they once did.

Letting go of a homegrown talent is never easy, especially one who once symbolized the team’s grit and identity.

But this might be a classic “sell high while you still can” moment before his role and value shrink even further.

If a contender or rebuilding team is willing to bite, the Knicks should seriously consider making the move.