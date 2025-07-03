The Knicks could be eyeing major starting 5 shakeup

The New York Knicks aren’t necessarily chasing a blockbuster deal this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stand still with their lineup.

Instead, they’re trying to maximize the pieces already in-house, building a roster that’s both deep and flexible enough to handle playoff demands.

Guerschon Yabusele could change everything

A big part of that plan is new addition Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal that looks like serious value.

The Knicks didn’t just bring in Yabusele to be another warm body; they envision him as a player who can change games with his skill set.

He’s athletic, can space the floor, and gives them more offensive production than most backup bigs, making him a perfect fit alongside this core.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson’s future and the impact on rotations

Mitchell Robinson’s situation could heavily influence what the Knicks do next. He’s heading into the final year of his deal at $12.9 million.

If the Knicks don’t trade him, he’s still likely to be part of the starting five. That means pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns to form a new-look frontcourt.

Ian Begley of SNY recently explained how this duo might work, noting Yabusele’s importance to the entire rotation strategy.

“Also, something I found interesting: the Knicks value Yabusele’s versatility off the bench, particularly behind a starting lineup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson,” Begley reported.

What happens to Josh Hart in this scenario?

If the Knicks roll with both Towns and Robinson, it pushes Josh Hart into a sixth-man role, which frankly suits him better anyway.

Hart is a glue guy who brings energy and rebounding, and he’s perfectly built to help stabilize the second unit and fill in as needed.

Last year, the Knicks struggled with asking Hart to do too much in the starting five, mainly because they lacked options beyond their core.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why this new frontcourt could unlock Brunson and Bridges

Putting two bigs on the floor — who are more athletic than lumbering — would give Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges cleaner lanes to operate.

Towns can pull defenders away from the basket with his shooting, while Robinson crashes the glass and finishes lobs. It’s a mix that can keep defenses guessing.

Begley added more insight into how the front office is viewing this possible new structure under freshly hired coach Mike Brown.

“Obviously, the Knicks’ next head coach will ultimately decide the starting lineup/rotation for New York. But the fact that the Knicks factored in Yabusele’s role behind a starting lineup featuring Towns and Robinson tells you that there is some internal support for that starting five,” Begley noted.

Mike Brown will be the one to pull the strings

With Mike Brown officially named head coach on Wednesday, you can expect the Knicks to look a bit different.

Brown is known for maximizing versatile rosters and will likely experiment to see how best to blend Towns, Robinson, Yabusele, and Hart.

If it works, this frontcourt could be like fitting the final puzzle pieces into place — finally giving the Knicks a balanced attack on both ends.