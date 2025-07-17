The Knicks can snag a massive upgrade at point guard for next to nothing

The New York Knicks have a clear opportunity to round out their roster with a player who still carries intriguing upside.

Ben Simmons, once an All-Star and elite two-way threat, has drawn interest from the Knicks this offseason.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York has been monitoring Simmons as a potential final addition to their bench unit.

Last season, Simmons split time between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, playing 51 games and starting 24.

He averaged 22 minutes per night, posting five points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 52% shooting from the field.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What Simmons can still bring to a competitive roster

The strengths in Ben Simmons’ game remain clear despite the decline — he offers size, vision, and defensive versatility.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons is a unique playmaker who sees the floor like a point guard but defends like a wing or forward.

He’s not going to space the floor, as he still provides little to no threat from beyond the arc.

But in transition or as a secondary facilitator, Simmons can keep the offense moving while helping lock down on defense.

On a minimum contract, you’re looking at a potential rotational contributor for a fraction of what his talent once cost.

The Knicks are prioritizing flexibility and value

With most of their core locked in, the Knicks have taken a deliberate approach to filling their final roster spot.

They’ve been linked to Landry Shamet, a more traditional shooter, if they choose to lean toward perimeter spacing.

But if New York misses on its preferred targets, Simmons represents a no-frills, low-risk flyer with potential upside.

He’s still only 28 years old and might benefit from a more stable role with defined expectations on a veteran-heavy roster.

There’s no need for him to play starter minutes — just provide energy, ball movement, and strong defensive possessions.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Is a comeback realistic — or just hopeful thinking?

There’s no denying Ben Simmons is a shell of the player who once earned All-NBA consideration in Philadelphia.

His offensive confidence has dipped dramatically, and health has been a major issue over the past three seasons.

Still, his per-minute production in 2024 suggests he can contribute in limited bursts, especially with proper usage.

Think of it like restoring an old power tool — maybe it’s no longer flashy, but it still gets the job done when needed.

The Knicks wouldn’t be asking Simmons to carry any weight — just to give them 10 to 15 steady minutes per game.

If that role is embraced, and Simmons is healthy, it could be the kind of small swing that pays off in the playoffs.

Knicks keeping their options open, but Simmons checks key boxes

Simmons isn’t a perfect fit, but he does align with several values the Knicks have prioritized: size, defense, and passing.

If a better three-point option doesn’t emerge, New York could lean on versatility and IQ rather than pure shot-making.

That’s especially valuable in a Mike Brown system that demands pace and movement from its bench unit.

At the league minimum, with no long-term commitment, it’s hard to argue against taking a chance on Ben Simmons.