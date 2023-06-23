The Knicks can rule out landing one elite shooter this off-season

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ pursuit of success in the upcoming season hinges on their ability to secure an elite shooter to complement the talents of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

The formula for penetrating deep into the postseason often entails the presence of at least three stars, barring a singular superstar talent in the mold of Nikola Jokic.

The Knicks continue their active quest for top talents, diligently scanning the market for optimal opportunities. However, the free agent market’s supply is dwindling, making trading for star power a more likely route for NBA teams seeking to augment their rosters.

As long as Tom Thibodeau is at the helm, it seems a given that Julius Randle will stay with the team, despite underwhelming playoff performances.

Knicks’ Pursuit of Bulls’ Sharpshooter Zach LaVine Fizzles Out

Rumors recently suggested that the club might pursue Chicago Bulls’ sharpshooter Zach LaVine. However, LaVine’s apparent lack of interest in joining New York could render such aspirations moot.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that LaVine prefers to steer clear of the Knicks and their front office, known for their robust ties with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The Knicks’ team president Leon Rose has direct links to this super agency, but LaVine, represented by Klutch Sports, lacks any such connection.

This divergence could extinguish the possibility of acquiring a player like LaVine, who averaged 24.8 points last season with an FG percentage of .485 and 3-PT rate of .375.

LaVine’s Absence from the Roster: An Opportunity Lost?

LaVine, a star talent with two All-Star appearances in the last three seasons, stands out in the crowd. In the 2022–23 season, he demonstrated his health resilience by playing 77 games, a significant achievement given his past health challenges.

At 28 years old, LaVine is in the prime of his career and is set to embark on the second year of a five-year, $215 million deal. Given the Knicks’ pressing need for more shooters to facilitate spacing, LaVine would have been an ideal fit. However, in light of his disinterest, Leon Rose must explore alternative options.