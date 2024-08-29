The Knicks are playing a very risky game at center

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Following an early exit in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Knicks identified several key upgrades for this offseason. Enhancing their wing defense and securing key players’ extensions were top priorities.

Knicks’ Key Extensions and New Additions

Jalen Brunson provided a $113 million discount to the team, while OG Anunoby signed a massive $212.5 million deal, committing to a New York squad with championship ambitions.

The Knicks now boast size and exceptional defensive prowess on the wings, but there are concerns regarding the center position.

Currently, 26-year-old Mitchell Robinson is slated as the primary starter. However, Robinson has only played more than 70 games in a season once in his career. Last year, he managed just 31 games, including six postseason appearances, before a foot injury sidelined him. During those appearances, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shot .575 from the field.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Concerns at the Center Position

When healthy, Robinson ranks among the best defensive centers in the league, but the Knicks are wary of his durability over a full season. Consequently, they have been exploring the market for potential trade options and have recently shown renewed interest in Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. Although they had previously inquired about Kessler, Utah demanded multiple first-round picks at the time.

The longer the front office waits, the more Kessler’s cost might decrease. Another viable option for New York is Clint Capela, who is in the final year of his contract and consistently averages double-digit rebounds. Capela is a traditional big man with some scoring potential, averaging 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. Additionally, his 87 career playoff games provide valuable experience that could benefit the team. Acquiring him closer to the trade deadline next season would likely lower his price as he nears free agency.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Interim Solutions and Future Strategies

In the meantime, the Knicks must hope Robinson remains healthy. They have backup options in Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Simms. Randle, known for his physicality, can play center, generate assists from the paint, and disrupt opposing defenses. Achiuwa, while not the most imposing interior player, has a significant wingspan and has demonstrated rebounding skills and solid defense.

The Knicks can manage for now, but they will eventually need a reliable primary starter to complement Robinson. They are adopting a cautious strategy at the moment, aware that there is room for potential moves in the future. Entering the regular season in late October without Isaiah Hartenstein, who played a crucial role last season, is a gamble. The Knicks hope Randle’s contributions can fill the gap and that they are fortunate with Robinson’s health.