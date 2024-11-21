Studs No Duds: Knicks continue winning streak with massive win over the Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks took control in the Valley, effectively dismantling the Phoenix Suns. With each game, the Knicks have developed a dynamic and efficient offensive strategy characterized by fast-paced passing and smart decision-making.



The Captain is back

Jalen Brunson has returned to form, showcasing exceptional footwork and composure, and being instrumental in leading the team to victory.

In the last five games, Brunson has averaged 27 points and 9.2 assists, seamlessly facilitating while also scoring at a high volume. This balance is ideal for Brunson, who took some time to find his rhythm.

Last season, he had an impressive game against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 50 points and following it up with 36 points and 10 assists in this matchup. Brunson was outstanding against the Suns, starting 4-for-4 from three-point range in the first half. This marked his streak of 14 consecutive made threes against Phoenix dating back to last season.

He has been willing to take a step back to accommodate teammates like Towns and Bridges, and while this new playmaking role took some time for him to adjust to, he is now thriving in it.

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to thrive for the Knicks

If Brunson is the captain, then Karl-Anthony Towns is the first mate. Together, they scored a remarkable 70 points, with Towns contributing an impressive 34 points and 10 rebounds. They are also the first duo to achieve a 30-point double-double in the same game this season.

Towns has exceeded expectations offensively for the Knicks, and his aggressive play on the offensive end has helped create championship-level versatility within the team’s rotation.

He is ranked 5th in rebounds and is shooting 50% from three-point range, making him the best-shooting big man in the league. Over the last eight games, Towns has averaged 30 points per game, and New York has a record of 5-3 during that stretch, currently enjoying a four-game winning streak.

An offensive clinic in the 602

The Knicks’ starting five shot a combined 59% from the field in Phoenix, converting at an impressive 48% from beyond the arc. During their current four-game win streak, New York is averaging 31 assists per game, showcasing a high-octane offense that is now considered one of the best in the league.

They are ranked 5th in points per game, 2nd in field goal percentage, 2nd in three-point percentage, and 2nd in fewest turnovers per game, an astounding mark of offensive efficiency. One of the league’s biggest concerns has been whether this team has figured it out, and now that they have, it spells trouble for opposing defenses in every matchup.

Once Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa return, the defensive end will become more sustainable, marking this team as one of the most talented in not just Knicks history but also modern NBA history.

Takeaways

Mikal Bridges performed well, contributing 16 points and hitting two three-pointers, both in transition rather than from the corner. Players like Towns, OG Anunoby, and Brunson have comfortably settled into their roles, which has posed a challenge for Bridges.

However, being the consummate professional that he is, he has embraced the adjustments for the sake of winning. Josh Hart’s consistency as a versatile player has been invaluable, providing balance on offense while the other stars find their rhythm.

Game 1 of 5 on this road trip was a significant success for New York. With upcoming matchups against the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks, these challenges will properly test the Knicks against some of the stronger teams in the league, ultimately helping to improve team chemistry as they strive for continued success.