Studs and Duds: Knicks suffer more injuries in win over Memphis Grizzlies

The cohesiveness of the New York Knicks, depleted or not, made for a dominant showing against the Memphis Grizzlies. A Donte DiVincenzo masterclass paired with the higher IQ Knicks team forced constant turnovers and well-timed baskets. Memphis attempted a surge in the fourth, going on an 18-1 run and scoring 39 points in the quarter, but New York handled business to gain a 123-113 victory in the end.

Studs: Hosts of the Roommates Show balling out

In the previous contest against Los Angeles, there was much discourse regarding Josh Hart’s performance. He would’ve been an X-factor if the shots were falling, as he mentioned himself in the latest preview of Roommates Show, but that has not been the case.

This show is hosted by Hart and Jalen Brunson, discussing the New York Knicks, Villanova, and the NBA lore that will grow the show’s fanbase in due time. Having a podcast during the season is an easy crutch fans may use if one’s performance falls below expectations. Brunson and Hart are both on social media enough to gauge how other players have been criticized for having a show putting up poor numbers.

In the first game since clips of this show went public, Hart had another double-double, and Brunson scored 27 points and eight assists on 52% from the field. This show may be keeping Hart in rhythm from game to game.

Studs: Donte DiVincenzo masterclass

It’s Donte’s World, and the New York Knicks are just living in it. In the last five games, DiVincenzo is averaging 27.8 points per game. Ranking 12th in the association over the five games in points per game average, DiVincenzo is ahead of stars Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic.

DiVincenzo is the perfect complement to Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, with the two-way instincts of an all-team defensive guard. The Knicks have discussed the need for another scoring distributor off the bench. However, if they could aim a bit higher, the humility of DiVincenzo stepping up as he has would make him a perfect choice to be the sixth man for the New York Knicks. With the NBA trade deadline drawing closer, New York is still fielding offers to maximize their rotation and contend for an NBA Championship.

Duds: Injury bug bites the Knicks again

The “art of attrition” is a quote becoming relevant among the Knicks rotation. The injury bug has stung the New York Knicks, and of all the great things fans have been seeing this season, the injuries have made their mark.

Amid a Grizzlies fourth-quarter surge, Jalen Brunson twisted his ankle before walking gingerly to the bench. Reports have indicated that Brunson avoided a severe sprain, but this adds to a long list of Knicks injuries this season.

OG Anunoby is day-to-day, but now speculation suggests his elbow injury has kept him out longer than anticipated.

The better news on the front is the fact Mitchell Robinson will be doing on-court work post-All-Star break, and Julius Randle updates have been consistent with his timetable still 2-4 weeks before returning.

The sustainability from New York should put Coach Tom Thibodeau in the Coach of the Year conversation as regardless of who the opponent is, New York never rests on playing with their food. Business is taken care of night in and out, as the culture of this Knicks team shines throughout the entire rotation.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Grizzlies

The Knicks are in the race for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. Plagues of injuries and still being a top seed demonstrate the talent level and growth that New York possesses at this juncture of the season. All-Star break is on the horizon, and the rest will be crucial to make a great run in the second half of the season.

Upcoming games against Dallas and Indiana will be jam-packed with premiere basketball and NBA storylines. Jalen Brunson’s old team (Dallas) is in the Garden. Tyrese Haliburton led Pacers against Jalen Brunson-led Knicks in a box office showdown before two more games on the road to take the league into All-Star break.