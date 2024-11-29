Studs and Duds: Knicks’ inconsistencies lead to another road loss to the Mavericks

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks boast one of the best offenses in the league; however, their defensive performance leaves much to be desired. The team ranks in the bottom five for opponents’ three-point percentage and in the bottom ten for opponents’ field goal percentage.

They have managed to hold their opponents below 100 points only four times in 18 games. While high-scoring games have become common in the league, the defensive skills of the big-name players on the Knicks’ roster do not match the team’s offensive talent, which was highlighted in their 129–114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson has found his groove

Jalen Brunson was the driving force behind New York’s offense, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter while shooting 100% from the field. However, the Knicks ultimately lost to the Mavericks on the road.

Recently, Brunson has been performing like an MVP contender, averaging 29 points per game over the last five games and recording 10.6 assists. His remarkable ability to manipulate defenses with his exceptional playmaking skills cannot be overstated.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brunson, as the captain and leader of the team, should have an impact on both ends of the floor. The team needs to make adjustments to their execution on defense, as relying on just one game to showcase strong defense is a luxury afforded when the supporting cast is as talented as Brunson’s.

While Jalen may not be known for his defensive instincts, it’s crucial for him to set the right tone and expectations, as this will help address the team’s subpar defensive performance.

Knicks can’t string together wins with such poor defense

The inconsistencies displayed by the Knicks on a nightly basis have severely undermined their potential as championship contenders. The head coach, along with players like OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, had hoped for at least a competent defensive performance.

However, the Knicks currently rank near the bottom in perimeter defense and are average in points allowed per game. This lack of consistency leaves both the media and fans confused, making it difficult to set realistic expectations.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Their recent losses to the Mavericks and Jazz, coupled with wins against the Suns and Nuggets, highlight a defense that is lacking in discipline. It’s surprising to see the Knicks ranked 24th in defensive efficiency, especially considering the caliber of basketball minds in the organization.

Relying on Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson to return and rejuvenate the defense seems misguided. New York’s biggest defensive weakness lies on the perimeter, and while having centers back may create some balance in the rotation, it won’t address the issues on the outside.

The Knicks risk falling into a similar trap as last season, when injuries significantly impacted their performance in the stretch run. Currently, rotation players are overexerting themselves by logging heavy minutes, and the team’s defense has looked lackluster at best, contributing to their 10-8 record.

After reviewing the Knicks’ performance over 18 games, it seems unrealistic to expect them to eliminate the poor defensive habits they’ve shown. Their defensive issues stem from a lack of communication, cohesion, and trust, yet they can still showcase impressive offensive skills.

The team appears to operate under the belief that they can outscore any opponent. However, on nights when shots aren’t falling, their defense needs to meet championship standards. As the old saying goes, “defense wins championships,” and at their current rate, the New York Knicks are far from being contenders.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Mavericks

The Knicks have one more game on the road against the Hornets before concluding their current road trip. While the records suggest an easy night for the offense, the young players in Charlotte are known for their resilience.

Led by LaMelo Ball, who ranks second in the league in points per game with an impressive 31.1, and sophomore sensation Brandon Miller, the Hornets boast a lineup capable of pulling off an upset anytime. The Knicks are currently two games above .500, but they have a tendency to ease up during games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a rough shooting night in the first half against Dallas, managing only 2 of 8 from the field. However, starting strong and being aggressive can set a much better tone for the Knicks.