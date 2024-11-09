Studs and Duds from Knicks’ blowout 116–94 win over the Bucks

After eight games, the New York Knicks sit at a .500 record following a solid 116–94 win at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. Karl Anthony Towns kicked off the team’s scoring and set the tone for the rest of the game. Following an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their previous match, the Knicks showcased elite ball movement, exceptional defense, and a masterful performance from Towns, leading to a satisfying victory over a talented Bucks team featuring stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Studs: Hell KAT unleashed

The New York Knicks should consider incorporating a strategy centered around Karl-Anthony Towns early in their game plan this season. Towns set the tone right from the start by making the first two baskets for New York, both of which were three-pointers. Defenses have been particularly focused on Jalen Brunson as the season begins, but as Brunson continues to find his rhythm, Towns has stepped up as the primary scoring option for the team.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his last five games, Towns is averaging an impressive 29 points and 14 rebounds. He ranks third in the league for rebounding average and boasts an impressive 55% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. These statistics reflect All-NBA level performance, and as the Knicks continue to win games, it’s likely that more than one player will represent New York in this season’s All-Star Game. Towns has been exceptional at the start of the season, and it’s remarkable how quickly he has become a key player for the New York Knicks.

Studs: Chemistry growth

Six players scored in double figures as the Knicks came out strong against Milwaukee. The gut-wrenching loss to Atlanta served as a wake-up call for New York, which managed to hold Milwaukee’s dynamic duo to a combined 43 points and limited them to 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. The improved defensive chemistry allowed for easy transition looks and open three-point shots.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Last season, the Knicks ranked 15th in transition points, but after nine games this season, they currently sit at 24th. This often-overlooked statistic highlights a larger picture: as New York plays poor defensively—ranked 24th in opponents’ field goal percentage—they are shooting themselves in the foot generating more difficult offensive opportunities. Against Milwaukee, the Knicks scored 21 fast break points, marking their second-highest total this season, following a victory over Detroit.

An aggressive Mikal Bridges on offense combined with a tenacious OG Anunoby on defense could be the ideal balance for the team going forward. Anunoby faced tough matchups and consistently put a former MVP out of his comfort zone throughout the game. Additionally, OG’s ability to switch onto Damian Lillard showcased some of the best perimeter defense in the league.

Duds: Jalen Brunson woes

Jalen Brunson has shot 41% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc over the last three games for New York. As the primary playmaker, he is experiencing some growing pains, especially since he leads the slowest-paced team in the league. This slow pace means that despite the Knicks’ talent, they often overthink plays and appear indecisive on offense. While these challenges start with Brunson, there is a positive aspect to his performance: he has recorded eight assists or more in three games. Last season, he didn’t achieve this until the 18th game of the year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson is an incredible basketball player, and holding him to a high standard is part of what shapes all-time greats. As he evolves his playmaking style, he aims to extend his career while still remembering his roots as a volume scorer. Last playoffs, Brunson averaged 32 points per game. Once he becomes comfortable in the offense, he will reclaim his position as one of the best players in the league.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ 116–94 win over the Bucks

The Knicks have returned to a .500 record, and they have no days off ahead. Their next six games are against teams with records below .500. Winning all six games decisively could ignite a momentum that lasts throughout the season. Towns playing like an All-NBA talent while Anunoby locks down an opposing team’s best player is only one of the variations of attack New York presents with this treasure chest of a roster when healthy. Back-to-back road matchups are on the way as New York looks to dismantle the Indiana Pacers and see the season debut of former league MVP Joel Embiid.