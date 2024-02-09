Studs and Duds: Depleted Knicks fall to the Mavericks

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks visited Madison Square Garden on this occasion to face a depleted New York Knicks squad. Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led what was assumed to be a dominant showing for Dallas, but New York showed constant effort led by Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Both men combined for 59 points, keeping the game within ten throughout before losing by 14 to the visiting Mavericks with a final score of 108-122.

Studs: Josh Hart tallies a triple-double

Josh Hart has been remarkable for the New York Knicks. His ability to play multiple positions effectively in the modern NBA has made him a rare breed. Showing flashes in the summer with Team USA, Hart is a walking double-double, standing at six foot five.

Against the Mavericks, Hart tallied a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. On 36% from the field, the shot wasn’t falling, but Hart showed his tenacity to compete while missing the roster’s top guys. Hart is on a streak of double-digit rebound games, now sitting at six while averaging 11 points, ten rebounds, and six assists. The playoffs will be where Hart shines the brightest.

Studs: Donte DiVincenzo continues to step up

What more can be said regarding the production of Donte DiVincenzo as of late? The marksman has shown his ability to take over games while having the most impactful stretch of basketball in his NBA career. In the last six games, DiVincenzo is averaging 29 points while being fourth across the NBA in three-pointers made.

Trailing only Tim Hardaway, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry, DiVincenzo finds himself in elite company amongst the best shooters in the league. The exceptional aspect of DiVincenzo’s game is his ability to be the best option on the floor, whether by scoring, defensively, or passing, then maximizing his abilities in either skill set. This ability will make DiVincenzo an incredible asset come playoff time along with Hart, as their signature games will become immortalized amongst Knicks fans.

Donte DiVincenzo tonight



36 points

2 rebounds

3 assists

13-25 FG

7-12 3P



Shooting 42% from 3 on 13.8 attempts per game over the last 6 games?



pic.twitter.com/crWGPgrLmu — Teg? (@IQfor3) February 9, 2024

Studs: Miles McBride looks ready for a breakout

Miles McBride on the season averages 5.9 points, but in February, he is averaging 14.8 points per game. With injuries and trades taking place, McBride has stayed ready on his quest for a role in the Knicks’ rotation. Against the Dallas Maverick, McBride had the ultimate green light, taking 22 shot attempts and one emphatic jam.

With the confidence McBride displays, a breakout year is on the way.

Studs: Precious Achiuwa adds to the Knicks’ stellar frontcourt depth

Precious Achiuwa has been on a mission since joining the New York Knicks. Against Dallas was his second 15 or more rebound game in the last four games. With Isaiah Hartenstein’s early exit, Achiuwa played 41 minutes while sketching a prominent role in a depleted front-court regime. Achiuwa playing to this level beside Hartenstein, Robinson, and Randle will equip the Knicks with the best frontcourt depth in the league.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Mavericks

The New York Knicks were a shell of themselves in this outing and still didn’t roll over to Dallas. Accumulating a lead as big as 20 points, Dallas only won by 14 against a limited rotation under the tutelage of Tom Thibodeau.

Coach Thibs has garnered praise and respect for how he has managed to assist in building a sturdy foundation of players on the same accord to execute given game plans and assignments while maximizing this team’s window. The New York Knicks this season are a contending team in the NBA, and following the recent acquisitions of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, this team has gotten even better than before.

When fully healthy, there will be only a handful of teams that can go to battle against the New York Knicks.

A healthier Mavericks team got the better of New York on this occasion. The camaraderie of New York is commendable. Regardless of who’s on the floor, a sense of humility exists, and players operate efficiently to be a well-oiled machine. The players who stepped up on a night like tonight deserve admiration for playing hard to the end and setting the standard when in a similar situation again.

With one more home game against Indiana then on the road before the all-star break arrives, the Knicks are battered and bruised. Great additions at the trade deadline indicate the injuries sustained aren’t season-changing, but reinforcements are crucial to make a healthy playoff run.