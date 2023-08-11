Should the Knicks dish out $100 million for blossoming point guard?

Jan 4, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) and forward Stanley Johnson (34) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are faced with a critical decision around the future of their young talent Immanuel Quickley. As the reigning Sixth Man of The Year runner-up, Quickley’s demand for a significant contract extension presents both opportunities and challenges for the Knicks. Let’s delve into the various aspects of this complex situation.

Immanuel Quickley’s Demand: A Nine-Figure Contract

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, a league executive revealed that Quickley desires a contract spanning four years that reaches into nine figures. He will be a restricted free agent after next season, providing the Knicks a chance to match any competing offers. The question, however, remains: Should the Knicks invest heavily in Quickley?

Career Achievements: Rising Star

Quickley’s stellar performance, particularly in the second half of last season, has elevated his status in the league. Losing the Sixth Man of The Year Award to Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics, Quickley nevertheless posted career highs:

Points: 14.9

Rebounds: 4.2

Field Goal Percentage: 44.8%

After the All-Star break, his averages climbed to 21 points per game with 46/40/81 shooting splits, plus over a steal per game.

The Stipulations: Assessing the Risks

Despite Quickley’s impressive stats, committing over $100 million to him presents two significant concerns:

1. Proving His Worth

Quickley’s early struggles last season, including a brutal start and a lackluster postseason, resulted in trade talks. Though he rebounded with four highly successful months, this short sample size might not warrant such an enormous investment. Consistency over another year would solidify his case.

2. The Role Dilemma: Sixth-Man vs. Starting Position

Quickley’s chance of elevation to a starting role is hindered by the Knicks’ current setup, with Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes securing the starting guard positions. This limitation essentially relegates Quickley to a sixth-man role.

Investing $100 million in a bench player is unprecedented, even in today’s market. Adding to this, the Knicks’ recent acquisitions, such as Donte DiVincenzo, and extensions to players like Josh Hart further lessen the urgency for Quickley’s extension.

Conclusion: The Future of Quickley with the Knicks

Immanuel Quickley, as one of the league’s best young bench talents, is destined for a substantial payday. Whether that comes from the Knicks is a matter of much debate. The decision will not be an easy one, given the compelling factors at play.

The New York Knicks must weigh Quickley’s undeniable talent and potential against the financial risks and his current role within the team. Balancing these elements requires a careful, strategic approach, reflecting not only Quickley’s value but the broader team dynamics and the Knicks’ long-term vision.

