Report: Knicks mull converting Daquan Jeffries 2-way contract to standard deal

Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Westchester Knicks guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (5) dunks the ball against Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton (6) during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are reportedly considering adding internally than sourcing out players from the buyout market to fill out their 15-man roster.

The 3-for-1 trade that landed them Josh Hart has created two open roster spots. The Knicks must fill at least one of those spots by Feb. 23 to reach the league-mandated minimum of 14 guaranteed contracts.

A hot candidate is a player already familiar with Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff.

“Two-way player Daquan Jeffries is under consideration to have this two-way contract converted into a standard contract, league sources told HoopsHype.” Mike Scotto via HoopsHype

The 25-year-old Jeffries saw action for the Knicks Summer League team in Las Vegas last July and was one of the last cuts in the training camp. He’s currently playing for the team’s G League affiliate.

Fresh from a 37-point and four-steal performance in a win against the Raptors 905, Jeffries is leading the Westchester Knicks in scoring (21.4 points), steals (2.1), and blocks (1.2) this season. He’s also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.9 percent from 3 and 48.9 percent overall through 17 games.

New York is roughly $3.2 million short of the $150 million luxury tax threshold, so bringing in an end-of-the-bench player on a cheap contract makes sense.

If the Knicks sign Jeffries on Feb. 23, they will incur an additional $485,403 (prorated minimum) salary.

