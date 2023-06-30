Report: Knicks closing in on Golden State sharp-shooter in free agency

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As the NBA’s legal tampering commenced on Friday, the New York Knicks stayed low-key while numerous big-name players penned substantial contracts.

Pacers Win Bruce Brown, Knicks Set Sights on DiVincenzo

After being linked to Bruce Brown, formerly of the Denver Nuggets, Brown inked a $22 million per year deal with the Indiana Pacers. However, the Knicks may have redirected their focus to Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.

Over the past few days leading up to free agency, DiVincenzo has been heavily linked to the Knicks. He rejected his player option with the Warriors, which would have earned him $4.7 million, hinting at a search for a significantly higher deal.

Considering that Brown secured a two-year, $45 million contract, DiVincenzo should be able to make a notable splash on the open market. The Knicks’ interest and their deep Villanova ties make the connection even more plausible.

Moving Closer to New York?

In fact, a recent report from the San Francisco Chronicle suggests that DiVincenzo could be on his way to New York. The Chronicle noted, “The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, league sources said on Thursday night.”

DiVincenzo: A Great Fit for the Knicks

DiVincenzo is coming off a solid season with Golden State, where he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He shot .435 from the field, with a .397 hit rate from beyond the arc. DiVincenzo also recorded a .574 effective field goal percentage and a .817 free-throw rate. These stats suggest he would be a great fit as a perimeter scorer for the Knicks, complementing his solid defense.

The Knicks are still being linked to a multitude of star players who could augment the combination of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. However, don’t underestimate the significance of rotational assets like DiVincenzo, who currently holds substantial value.