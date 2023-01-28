Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen

Oct 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (0) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Grayson Allen (12) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen.

According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks.

“Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers in trade talks with the Knicks for Reddish, league sources told HoopsHype.” Mike Scotto via HoopsHype

The Bucks have two second-round picks in the next draft — their own and the less favorable of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Both picks are projected to be in the mid-50s, per Bleacher Report draft guru Jonathan Wasserman’s latest NBA Mock Draft.

Serge Ibaka is likely one of the salary fillers. His veteran minimum contract could be combined with either George Hill ($4 million) or Jordan Nwora ($3 million) to make the math works.

In both scenarios, the Knicks have to waive at least one player, who could be either Ryan Arcidiacono or Svi Mykhailiuk.

Ibaka could be insurance for the Knicks in the middle as they tread the water without their injured starting center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson will be re-evaluated in two weeks but could be out further until after the All-Star break.

But Allen’s outside shooting and tough defense appeal more to the Knicks as they look to shore up their second unit gearing toward a potential playoff run.

The Bucks, however, are reportedly more inclined to swap Allen for an impact veteran such as Houston’s Eric Gordon or Phoenix’s Jae Crowder.

