Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded.

The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving offers from at least two teams.

“The Knicks have several standing offers from teams for Reddish. Those offers include second-round picks coming back to New York. I assume the Knicks will negotiate with teams interested in him and see where they can acquire the most value for a deal involving Reddish. At least two teams I’ve heard from on Reddish are weighing two factors: they’d like to see him play if they are going to trade for him. Reddish hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 3. They also factor in Reddish’s contract situation. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason.” Ian Begley via SNY

It can be noted that the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks have been previously reported to Reddish’s potential landing spots. But the Lakers can be scratched off that list after they traded for Rui Hachimura, another former lottery pick who is also set to become a restricted free agent.

That leaves the Bucks and Mavericks as the known teams linked to Reddish.

The Knicks are reportedly angling for Reggie Bullock in a potential swap with Reddish. On the other hand, the Bucks have made Grayson Allen and Serge Ibaka available.

Perhaps the Knicks will wait until the 11th hour to see if there are more buyers for Reddish’s untapped potential.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo