One sharp-shooter the Knicks should target in free agency

The New York Knicks‘ desperate need for increased shooting support this off-season is clear. Whether it involves securing a star like Zach LaVine or acquiring a free agent to resolve spacing issues, the Knicks have to enhance their shooting abilities.

Their failure to exploit wide-open opportunities during the playoffs, notably against the Miami Heat, further underlines this need. One affordable free agent option is Donte DiVincenzo, who is expected to decline his player option with the Golden State Warriors to pursue a more significant deal.

Donte DiVincenzo’s Potential Fit

Donte DiVincenzo, a 26-year-old former Villanova standout, could be an excellent fit for New York. A 6’4″ and 203-pound shooting guard, DiVincenzo had one of his best professional seasons last year with Golden State. He played 72 games, averaging 9.4 points per game on 7.5 field goal attempts, with a .435 field goal percentage and a .397 3-point rate.

According to Hoops Hype, both Golden State and rival NBA executives believe that DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option. Once he becomes an unrestricted free agent, he might become too costly for the Warriors to re-sign.

Cap Space and Potential Deals

The existing connection between DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart, some of the Knicks’ best players, is noteworthy. Given that DiVincenzo was slated to earn only $4.7 million next season, the Knicks might be able to sign him to a reasonably affordable deal. This move would give them a valuable three-point shooter to bolster their bench ranks.

With the Knicks expected to trade Evan Fournier and his $18 million salary, they’ll have some financial room. However, they must also extend Immanuel Quickley and Hart on new deals. Therefore, their budget might not be abundant. Nevertheless, bench role players like DiVincenzo, who boasts 26 playoff games and a history of thriving in high-pressure situations, can be the catalyst in the playoffs.

The Open Market and the Future Moves

The Knicks, who have a young roster and culture centered on chemistry, would be a perfect fit for DiVincenzo. The question remains: how much is DiVincenzo seeking on the open market, and would the Knicks be willing to spend to enhance their three-point shooting?

There’s a general agreement that the team will negotiate a trade this off-season for a third star to pair with Brunson and Julius Randle. Thus, they might need to reserve salary space and assets to facilitate this potential move.