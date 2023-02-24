No break for Knicks as Wizards star Bradley Beal returns from injury

The New York Knicks will be bracing for a full complement of the Washington Wizards roster when the two teams face off Friday.

The Wizards have announced their star Bradley Beal is now available to play after being listed as questionable yesterday.

Beal missed Washington’s first two practices after the All-Star break due to right knee soreness. He suffered the injury from a fall during the Wizards’ 114-106 win in Minnesota before the break.

Beal and the Wizards hope to make it two in a row against the Knicks after beating them in the Garden last month.

The Wizards lost their first meeting without Beal, who was nursing a left hamstring strain at that time.

Without the Wizards star, the Knicks pulled off a close 112-108 win despite Kyle Kuzma’s 40-point effort last month. But five days later, Beal returned and helped the Wizards exact revenge with a 116-105 win at the Garden. He had 18 points on 7 of 11 shots and added four assists.

The Wizards have posted a 4-2 record this month with Beal putting up 28.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds during that span. He has an all-time average of 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists against the Knicks.

