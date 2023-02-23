Wizards star Bradley Beal is questionable to play vs Knicks

Oct 14, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks might get another break as Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal remains on the shelf with right knee soreness.

The Knicks will face the Wizards Friday night in both teams’ first game post-All-Star break.

Beal did not participate during the Wizards’ second straight practice after the All-Star break, according to Sports Rabbi’s Neil Dalal.

Beal suffered the injury from a fall during the Wizards’ 114-106 win in Minnesota before the break.

The Knicks and the Wizards have split their first two meetings this season.

Beal missed their first meeting with a left hamstring strain.

Without the Wizards star, New York pulled off a close 112-108 win despite Kyle Kuzma’s 40-point effort last month. Five days later, Beal returned and helped the Wizards exact revenge with a 116-105 win at the Garden. He scored 18 points on 7 of 11 shots and added four assists.

The Wizards have posted a 4-2 record this month with Beal, who averaged 28.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds during that span. He has an all-time average of 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists against the Knicks.

