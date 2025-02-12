NBA legend says Knicks ‘own’ Pacers following Tuesday’s win

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks took care of the Indiana Pacers in swift fashion on Tuesday with a blowout win by a score of 128-115. It was a much-needed win for New York after getting embarrassed by the Boston Celtics on their home floor back on Saturday.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal makes fiery proclamation about the Knicks

The dominant performance from them sparked some big reactions from those in the industry. NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal made rather fiery proclamation on Inside The NBA, as he stated that the Knicks “own” the Pacers following the win:

“I think it’s safe to say the Knicks own the Pacers right now, mentally and physically,” O’Neal said.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The idea that the Knicks own the Pacers is certainly an interesting take given that Indiana knocked off New York in seven games of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. One could make the argument that a healthy New York team would have handled the Pacers much easier, but that can only be speculated.

The Knicks still have a lot to prove

The reality is that until New York gets past them in a playoff setting, Indiana will have the edge. Back in the 90s, the two teams seemed to always find a way to meet up in the playoffs, which was a much more intense rivalry than the so-called one that exists today.

The Knicks dominated the Pacers on Tuesday with Myles Turner sitting out. Karl-Anthony Towns notched 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as he took over the game for New York, and Josh Hart logged an additional 30 points and 10 rebounds. They have one more game before the All-Star break, which is Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.