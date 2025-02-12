Knicks injured center hints at possible return through social media post

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could make his long-awaited return any day now. The seven-footer has not appeared in a game this season as he continues his recovery from offseason ankle surgery, but things are trending in the right direction for him to make his return very soon.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson getting closer to a return

Robinson posted on his Instagram photos of him working out in practice alongside fellow injured Knick OG Anunoby. Anunoby has missed the Knicks’ last four games with what was deemed to be a toe injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The social media post doesn’t tell everything, but it does show that Robinson is making quick progress as he builds up his conditioning to make a return. Robinson was recently cleared for practice but has still yet to take part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported back on Saturday that New York is targeting a return date anytime before March 1. The Knicks have just one more game before the All-Star break, meaning that from now until the end of the month the team has just six games on the schedule.

Robinson will be a huge addition to the Knicks’ lineup

Robinson will provide a huge impact for New York upon his return. He is an exceptional offensive rebounder and interior defender, and his presence will help solve their rim protection problems that they have endured this season.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The team will also have the flexibility to either play Robinson in the starting lineup alongside Towns or have him come off the bench as Towns’ primary backup. It is unclear what his role will look like when he returns to the court, but his return will nonetheless be a welcome sight for the Knicks.

New York plays their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. It is unlikely that they will have Robinson for that contest, but it could be not too long after the All-Star break that he makes his season debut.