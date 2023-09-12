NBA analyst gives ‘guarantee’ Knicks will land superstar talent

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in action during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have taken a patient approach this off-season, opting to let opportunities come their way rather than aggressively hunting for superstar talent. While the fanbase is buzzing about the prospects of landing an elite player to pair with star point guard Jalen Brunson, the current combo of Brunson and Julius Randle will have to suffice— for now. Yet, that didn’t deter one NBA analyst from making a bold prediction.

Bill Simmons’ Bold Guarantee: Superstar Acquisition on the Horizon?

In a recent podcast with FanDuel, NBA analyst Bill Simmons proclaimed that one of three superstar players—Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Donovan Mitchell—would don a Knicks jersey within a year. “They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee.”

What Embiid Could Bring to the Knicks: Elite Scoring and Rebounding

Joel Embiid is coming off a stellar season, boasting career-high stats with an average of 33.1 points per game and a .548 field-goal percentage. His three-point hit rate stood at .330, coupled with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks. However, landing Embiid would come at a steep price; he’s about to kick off the first year of a contract that hits the cap at $47.6 million. Expensive, yes—but potentially a game-changer for a Knicks team thirsty for glory.

Giannis: The MVP Caliber Talent With Contract Leverage

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, is unwilling to negotiate a new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks unless they build a winning team around him. Last season, the “Greek Freak” averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting .553 from the field. At the ripe age of 28, he could bring his world-class talents to Madison Square Garden and electrify New York City.

Donovan Mitchell: The One That Almost Was, Could Be?

Lastly, Donovan Mitchell is a name that has been circulating around Knicks trade rumors for years. In fact, New York nearly secured a deal for him in 2022 before he went to the Cleveland Cavaliers—a team the Knicks later defeated in the playoffs.

Mitchell’s stats last season include an average of 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, with a .484 field-goal percentage and a .386 three-point percentage. Pairing Mitchell with Brunson could provide the Knicks with two scoring juggernauts, though it might cost them some physicality if Randle were to be traded.

Time on Their Side: Knicks’ Patience Could Pay Off

The Knicks appear to be playing the long game, possibly waiting until even the trade deadline to make their big move. And with training camp just weeks away, the rumor mill is set to whirl into high gear once more, fueling speculation and anticipation for what could be a transformative season for the franchise.