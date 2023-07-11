Mock Trades: Knicks land DeMar DeRozan to bolster offense

Apr 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have devoted the bulk of the offseason to improving their wing depth. Numerous players, such as Paul George and OG Anunoby, have been connected to the Knicks, but DeMar DeRozan has recently emerged as a captivating prospect.

DeRozan’s Impressive Tenure at the Bulls

DeRozan, at the age of 33, has arguably performed the best basketball of his 14-year career in his two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Over that period, he averaged 26.2 points per game while also making two All-Star appearances. However, with the Bulls failing to meet expectations, a change might be looming in the Windy City, potentially putting the 6-time All-Star up for grabs.

Trade Proposal 1: Bulls-Knicks Exchange

Bulls receive: G/F Evan Fournier, F Isaiah Roby, G Immanuel Quickley, 2024 first-round pick (via DET)

Knicks receive: G/F DeMar Derozan, F Derrick Jones Jr.

In this specific scenario, the Knicks would secure DeRozan in a major deal that sends Fournier, Roby, and Quickley to the Bulls. This move would grant the Knicks their third star to join Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle while also offloading Fournier’s contract to the Bulls.

The primary incentive in this proposal is Immanuel Quickley. With PG Lonzo Ball sidelined for an indefinite period, the Bulls may soon need to find his replacement. Quickley could meet this need, making this trade advantageous for both teams in the short and long term.

Trade Proposal 2: Bulls-Knicks Player Swap

Bulls receive: G/F RJ Barrett, C Jericho Sims, 2025 first-round pick (NYK)

Knicks receive: G/F DeMar DeRozan

This arrangement essentially proposes a Barrett-DeRozan trade-off, transferring the former third-overall pick to Chicago and landing DeRozan at the Knicks. If the Bulls choose to change their strategy and opt for a rebuild, RJ Barrett could serve as a potential cornerstone.

Barrett, a 23-year-old player, has averaged 19.8 points per game over the past two seasons and is fresh from an outstanding performance in the 2023 NBA playoffs. This evolution, coupled with his age, might offer an enticing prospect for the Bulls if they indeed choose to dismantle. Conversely, the Knicks would effectively replace Barrett with DeRozan in the starting lineup, crafting one of the more formidable starting lineups in the entire Eastern Conference.

Knicks’ Ongoing Offseason Strategy

With a considerable amount of the offseason still ahead, the Knicks will continue to monitor available players around the league and evaluate all their options before potentially making a significant deal. New York is in a more favorable position than ever to execute a big move, but whether they will pull the trigger or not remains to be seen.