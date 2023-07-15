Main takeaways from Knicks Summer League win over Celtics

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks chalked up their second consecutive Summer League win on Friday, besting the Boston Celtics 97-89. The victory was backed by a series of remarkable performances, marking the team’s most stellar showing this summer.

Charlie Brown Jr.: The Star Performer

The luminary of the night was undoubtedly Charlie Brown Jr. whose contributions have been pivotal in the Knicks’ impressive Summer League campaign. On Friday, he was in his element, scoring 27 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor (5-9 from three) and adding seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block to his tally.

Shooting Woes Put to Rest

The Knicks’ most significant challenge this summer has been their shooting struggles, but Friday night’s game seemed to turn the tide. The team put up a solid performance, shooting 50% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc. This impressive shooting accuracy allowed them to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the match.

Aiding the Victory: Trevor Keels and Isaiah Roby

Trevor Keels and Isaiah Roby, both of whom have struggled with inconsistency this summer, delivered commendable performances on Friday.

Keels, showcasing remarkable efficiency, scored 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the floor, including 4-5 from three. Roby scored his highest of this Summer League, 17 points, on 6-9 shooting, while also contributing five rebounds. Notably, Roby secured a pair of and-one baskets late in the game, demonstrating his aggressive approach in the interior.

Boston Celtics: Key Contributions

The Celtics saw significant contributions from former Raptors guard Dalano Banton, their top scorer, with 18 points on 7-12 shooting and nine rebounds. However, his four turnovers tied for the team-high. In total, six Celtics players reached double figures.

Looking Ahead: The Knicks’ Summer Finale

Riding on the momentum of two consecutive wins, the Knicks aim to conclude the summer season on a positive note. Their next challenge is against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, July 15, at 8:30 PM EST. Fans can catch the action live on NBA TV.

