Knicks’ young guard could take a huge step forward next season

Jan 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (13) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

This off-season, the New York Knicks could end up maintaining their current course rather than adding a superstar to their roster. With the established star power of Jalen Brunson and hopes that Julius Randle will continue to develop chemistry and consistency during the playoffs, relying on their current roster doesn’t seem like a bad move.

The Knicks boast a few emerging young talents, with Immanuel Quickley almost clinching the Sixth Man of the Year award and second-year guard Quentin Grimes showing great promise.

Spotlight on Quentin Grimes: The Budding Star For the Knicks

Focusing on Grimes, he had an impressive run in the 71 games he played last season, averaging 29.9 minutes as a starter. The 22-year-old managed to average 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot .468 from the field with a .386 hit rate from three-point range.

Grimes is still unlocking his potential and recently had a productive workout with 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick. In a conversation with Ian Begley of SNY, Grimes shared insights gained from this experience.

Learning from the Veteran: Grimes and Redick

Grimes reminisced about his time with Redick, noting, “It was probably the best two days I’ve had all summer. A 15-year NBA veteran…just talking to him, at the gym, at his house. Going to dinner with him with his family. I couldn’t ask for a better two days, honestly.” Grimes spent time soaking up all the information and advice Redick had to offer, hoping to integrate it into his game.

Injury Hurdles and Potential Challenges

Despite being a capable scorer and a solid defender with room for growth, Grimes’ previous season was hampered by injuries, especially a shoulder issue. However, he’s focused on learning and growing. He explained, “Really, just try to take as much as I can from him and incorporate it into … this upcoming season.”

The small details that make a great NBA player are pivotal, and Grimes is in the process of refining his skills as a starter. The Knicks’ addition of Donte DiVincenzo this off-season on a four-year, $47 million deal poses a potential threat to Grimes’ starting position, but Grimes seems ready for the challenge.

Redick’s Encouraging Words for Grimes

Redick had glowing praises for Grimes, lauding his competitive nature and energy. He predicted, “The guy that could potentially give [the Knicks] another five wins in the regular season and really help them in the playoffs — is Quentin Grimes. Some improvement offensively. Some improvement in consistency in shooting the basketball. He’s highly competitive and highly energetic. He fits on that team. He fits on that roster. Quentin Grimes is another one. There you go, Knicks fans. There’s some positivity.”

All eyes are on the Knicks as they venture into the new season, with hopes that their current roster will prove to be a winning combination.