Knicks young center predicted to be traded to Rockets ahead of deadline

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims could be on the move before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims may get traded soon

The Knicks have long been tabbed as a team that could use an upgrade to their frontcourt ranks off of their bench. New York just got Precious Achiuwa back from injury last month and could see star defender Mitchell Robinson return in February.

Sims — the fourth center in their depth chart behind the aforementioned and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns — has had moments of promise in a Knicks uniform, but has not quite come into his own through four seasons on Broadway. The Texas product’s 1.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game would closely resemble the 2.6 PPG, four RPG, and 0.5 BPG that he put up in his first three campaigns.

Reporter predicts Knicks’ Sims gets dealt this winter

Thus, per New York Basketball, SNY’s Ian Begley recently predicted that the Knicks will move Sims to the Houston Rockets with seven days left to execute trades (h/t ClutchPoints’ Alex House):

“I do think Jericho Sims gets moved,” SNY’s Ian Begley said, per the New York Basketball X account. “I don’t know what his market is. I am not sure which teams have had interest, although we noted a few weeks back that some people with the Rockets like Sims. So maybe there’s something there, but I do think that’s a move that’s really likely to happen.”

The 26-year-old is a solid flex option that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has used in his lineup. However, Sims may thrive in a new environment with a young, up-and-coming team like the Rockets that have a thinner depth chart at center. Meanwhile, New York could reap draft picks and ancillary talent to round out the end of their bench in a potential deal.