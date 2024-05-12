Knicks will have to survive without OG Anunoby on the road in Game 4 vs. Pacers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be without star forward OG Anunoby for the second straight game against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Anunoby is dealing with a left hamstring injury that will sideline him for Game 4 and leaves him doubtful for Game 5, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed earlier today.

Knicks’ playoff success is in large part due to OG Anunoby

The 26-year-old has been crucial toward the Knicks’ success in these playoffs. They are 6-2 with him in the lineup.

Anunoby is fourth on the team in postseason scoring with 16.4 points per game. He is also one of only four Knicks players with a positive plus/minus above 1.0, himself being a +1.1 in eight starts.

Anunoby has taken his game to another round in the 2024 ECSF

In the second round specifically, the Knicks‘ 62.8 percent effective field goal percentage in their two wins dropped to 56.3 percent in their Game 3 loss without Anunoby, and their 66.4 percent true shooting percentage fell to 59.1 percent.

The British two-way star will be missed as the Knicks look to steal a win on the road. They’ll need continued production from key reserves like Miles McBride and Alec Burks to spell for the 20.5 PPG void that Anunoby’s absence leaves them on offense, and to slow down the 30 PPG that Pascal Siakam and Obi Topping are giving Indiana in the series on defense, with their already depleted depth chart at the four slot.